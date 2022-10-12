SPRUCE PINE — Like many things, the annual Overmountain Victory Trail Association event at Sibelco had to be put on pause for a few years due to the pandemic. This year, however, the event came back in full swing, with more than 350 students in attendance, said Connie Taylor, office administrator at the Sibelco Schoolhouse location.
OTVA is an organization that exists to tell the story of the Overmountain Men and the Battle of Kings Mountain. Its official mission is to “preserve, protect and interpret” the route to the Battle of Kings Mountain, according to its website.
The morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28, students from both Mitchell and Avery counties took a short hike to an open field, where they learned about the Overmountain Men from re-enactors with OTVA. The re-enactors told stories, sang songs and showed off weapons that would have been used during the battle. Afterward, the students were taken up in groups for a tour of Bright’s Cemetery. The re-enactors reminded the children to stay quiet, as it is a solemn experience. Revolutionary War Captain Robert Sevier is buried in the cemetery, as he died from wounds he sustained in battle just over the other side of the mountain.
Once the children returned, they enjoyed lunch and more time together with the re-enactors. Through hosting the OTVA event each year, Sibelco hopes to keep the history of the area alive, Taylor said.
