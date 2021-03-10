It is not news that our government at all levels is polarizing.
Yet amid the contention of one side vs. the other, there is ground that should at all times be trodden by both: the notion of an open government.
March 14-20 marks the recognition of Sunshine Week, the annual nationwide celebration of every individual’s access to public information, spearheaded by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and the American Society of News Editors, founded in 1922 on the principle that one safeguard of a free society will always be the freedom of information. The annual Sunshine Week is keyed to the March 16 birthday of James Madison. The fourth president of the United States drafted the Bill of Rights – including the guarantee of a free press – in 1791.
In other words, you have the right — and, we would argue, the obligation — to know what your governmental leaders and public officials are doing at any given time. That notion, that an open government is important and that excessive and unnecessary secrecy is dangerous, is one that should be spotlighted at all times, and will be especially so during the Sunshine Week.
The staff of The Avery Journal-Times could not agree more with these ideals. Your right to know is one we cherish, observe and use to report on a daily basis. Such access is, and must remain, the bedrock of our society.
