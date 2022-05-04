Do you ever wonder why God is taking so long? You have prayed diligently for a certain situation, but nothing seems to be happening. I think God ultimately answers our prayers in three different ways. We either get resounding yes, an upsetting no, or a not yet.
The “not yet” is the hardest to understand. With a yes or no response, God will give peace. With a not yet response, you just feel like things are unfinished. You still have a longing that is unfulfilled.
I was talking with my sister about God’s timing. She was recalling a situation in which she had prayed and stressed for about three years. Tearfully, she told me it was so hard to wait, but she knew God needed that time to work on the hearts of the people involved. She marveled that God knew the outcome and it was better than she could have imagined when she was praying.
Waiting well seems like such an oxymoron. No one likes to wait. But I believe we can be encouraged in the wait. During seasons of waiting, here are four things we need to remember.
God is always on time. He is moving things, events, people, and puzzle pieces around so that you receive the very best response to your prayer. He is more concerned with you receiving the best He has to offer instead of how quickly you would like to receive it. “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the human heart; yet no one can fathom what God has done from beginning to end,” (Ecclesiastes 3:11).
Wait actively. Don’t use the wait as an excuse to give up. Use the wait as an opportunity to get closer to God.
Indulge in the scripture and prayer. Ask God to reveal what He would like to change in your heart so that you can receive the largest blessing. “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus,” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).
God withholds no good thing. We have to trust that God is a loving father and he wants the very best for His children. If He is withholding something, it’s not ready for you yet or your heart not ready for it. “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call on me and come to me and pray to me, and I will listen to you. You will seek me and find me when you see me with all your heart,” (Jeremiah 29:11-13).
God values persistence and perseverance. Keep seeking, keep asking, keep knocking. The key is don’t give up. “For everyone who asks receives, the one who seeks finds, and the one who knocks, the door will be opened.” (Matthew 7:8).
God isn’t randomly making us wait. There is a purpose in every season. The wait is often required to work on lining up events, working on your heart or working on the heart of others. I encourage you that if you are in the middle of a wait, talk to our “Father Time.” Ask Him what He wants to accomplish in you. Trust in His wisdom and His plan. If we give all seasons of our lives to our Father, He will cultivate in us a “new heart and a new spirit,” (Ezekiel 36:26).
