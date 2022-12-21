As we move through this holiday season and approach the beginning of a new year, many of us are enjoying comforting rituals like baking, stringing Christmas lights in our yards, and finding that perfect gift for each person on our list. As I contemplate the gifts of the season, I would like to acknowledge that our community hospital is a gift — to all of us who work here and the community members we have the honor of caring for.
Each of us at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital (BRRH) considers providing state-of-the-art care for our neighbors a privilege. We have a well-supported facility, thanks to HCA Healthcare. As a member of the Mission Health family, our stability is enhanced and we enjoy significant opportunities for collaboration and growth.
The most important aspect of our hospital — and the most priceless gift — is our staff, who give us their unique talents every day. Our caregivers come ready to create experiences for patients that are customized to their unique needs, guided by the most current medical knowledge, and fully focused on healing. And this is true whether a patient comes to BRRH for a routine health screening or an unanticipated trip to the Emergency Department.
I am also very proud to announce that, thanks to the deep compassion and commitment of BRRH’s staff members, we have received the 2022 Mitchell Chamber of Commerce Hometown Heroes Award for our work during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are particularly honored because this is a new award that specifically recognizes an organization or business that has performed exceptionally for the benefit of the community.
We recently accepted the Hometown Heroes Award at the Cross Street Commerce Center. True to the arts tradition of our area, the award itself is a beautiful ceramic vase made by Burnsville artist Michelle Arnold, which came from the Mitchell County Development Foundation’s Market on Oak Gallery. It will be displayed here at BRRH as a reminder of what we can achieve as a community when we work together.
No matter what is going on at the hospital on any given day, our staff continues to give their all to our patients because they are called to this work. I am so very proud of our team.
Our BRRH family of caregivers is with our patients, in body and in spirit, every day, and their consistent gift to us is the compassionate care they provide. Our staff, no matter which department of the hospital they devote their energy and expertise to, is invested in the health and wellbeing of our patients and our community.
We appreciate the support of our community members too — the greatest expression of which is having the faith to put your trust in us as you turn to the hospital for your care and the care of your loved ones.
It is wonderful for our community and BRRH to end the year on this positive note of being recognized for stepping up in a particularly challenging time. I wish everyone in our community a 2023 that is filled with joy and good health.
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
