In the grand scheme of North Carolina history, William C. Newland is a mostly forgotten historical figure. Even his simple grave marker in Bellview Cemetery in Lenoir makes no mention that he was once mayor of Lenoir, solicitor of the Eighth Congressional District, and lieutenant governor of North Carolina from 1909-1913. Even in the decade that I have been writing this column, I have only looked at Newland’s life once, back in 2015. Perhaps the namesake of our county seat needs a little further examination.
Newland was born in McDowell County. His family moved to Lenoir in 1873. He attended Finley Academy and then was nominated to West Point by Congressman Robert B. Vance. After three years, Newland dropped out and returned to Lenoir to study law under Judge C.A. Cilley. While in his twenties, Newland was elected mayor of Lenoir, and then in 1890 became solicitor for the Eighth District.
In 1901, Newland was elected to the General Assembly. With his experience as a mayor, in the general assembly, and as a lawyer for the state, he had a good amount of experience, hence his nomination in 1904 for a run for the US Congress.
The Eighth Congressional District was composed of Ashe, Watauga, Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry, Caldwell, Alexander, Iredell, Rowan, Cabarrus, and Stanly counties. This is all prior to the formation of Avery County. However, the Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and the Dark Ridge area would have been in the Eighth Congressional District. The seat had previously been held by Democratic Theodore F. Kluttz.
The 1904 election pitted Newland against Republican Edmond S. Blackburn. Born in Watauga County in 1868, Blackburn had also studied law, served in the General Assembly, and served in the US House (1901-1903). The 1904 election would be the most exciting in the state.
Newland and Blackburn debated across the region. They met at the Globe Academy in Caldwell County, Enochville in Rowan County, Boone in Watauga County, and Richfield in Stanly County. The debates were heated. In one contest in Statesville, Blackburn pulled a broken liquor bottle out of a bag, saying it had come from the meeting where Newland had been nominated. Newland “ran (Blackburn) into a corner and made him publicly take water.” In a public debate in Mount Airy, Blackburn was so “coarse” that many of the ladies present left the courthouse.
Issues in the 1904 election included calls for an investigation into the corrupt executive departments; monopolies; antitrust laws; independence for the Philippines; and opposition to the protective tariff. Democrats favored a strict enforcement of an eight-hour workday; construction of the Panama Canal; and statehood for the Western territories.
Newspapers, the organs for various political parties, came out for and against the candidates. The editor for the Watauga Democrat thought that Newland was a “man of the highest character... a temperance man,” and a lover of North Carolina. A letter addressed to the newspaper in Statesville thought Newland “beyond honest dispute” and a “temperance man at heart.” While debating in Boone, a writer judged Blackburn better in oratory, but Newland in arguing the issues of the day.
“Blackburn appears to have defeated Newland by a small majority,” the Mount Airy News announced on November 6. It would take a month to get it all sorted out. In the final tally, Blackburn received 15,590 votes, while Newland received 15,321 votes. Several different newspapers made mention of voting irregularities. The Concord Times provided a list of allegations. In Wilkes County, the ropes securing the voting boxes were cut when they arrived; several precincts had more votes cast than voters registered; disorderly conduct was reported; evidence of intimidation was also reported. When it came time to canvass and certify the vote in Raleigh, Newland was not present. He was attending to his duties in court. Representing Newland in the canvass were Judge A.C. Avery and Mark Squires, who had served in the General Assembly. Newland had apparently instructed them to not contest the canvass, and Blackburn was elected to represent the district in the 59th Congress.
Newland would continue his public career of service in the area. He was elected as lieutenant governor in 1909, serving until 1913 when he retired from politics. Newland served as a trustee of Davidson College, and later, as chairman of the board of trustees at the Appalachian State Teacher’s College. Will C. Newland passed away at the age of 78 at Grace Hospital in Banner Elk on Nov. 19, 1938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.