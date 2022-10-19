Albert E. Brumley is probably not a household name to many in Avery County. Nevertheless, if you have attended one of the many churches in the area over the past 50 or 60 years, you have probably sung one of Brumley’s songs.
Brumley was born on Oct. 29, 1905, in Indian Territory, near what became Spiro, Okla. His family were sharecroppers, picking cotton, until they could raise enough money to purchase their own farm. In 1926, Brumley began taking classes at the Hartford Musical Institute in Arkansas. Eugene M. Bartlett led the school. Bartlett was the composer of the well-known gospel song, “Victory in Jesus.”
Even before finishing his studies, Brumley was writing. His first song, “I Can Hear them Singing Over There,” was published in 1929. Brumley was also singing bass in the Hartford Quartet and was teaching at singing schools in the Oklahoma-Missouri-Arkansas area. In 1931, Brumley married and moved to Powell, Mo., where he remained for the rest of his life. He wrote song lyrics part-time for several years, but the success of one song in particular, the ever-popular “I’ll Fly Away,” pushed Brumley to write full-time. Brumley went on to found his own company in 1943, Albert E. Brumley and Sons, later acquiring Hartford Music Company.
Besides “I’ll Fly Away,” Brumley penned more than 800 other songs, including “He Set Me Free,” “Rank Strangers,” “I’ll Meet You in the Morning,” “If We Never Meet Again,” and, “Turn Your Radio On.” “Turn Your Radio On” was written in 1938, and was first recorded by Avery County’s own Hayloft Sweethearts, Lulu Belle and Scotty, released in May 1939.
Scotty Wiseman was born in the Ingalls section of what was then Mitchell County in 1909. He attended local schools, including the old Walnut Grove School, and later, Crossnore High School. Musical influences abounded in Scotty’s family. These included his mother, “Honey Waites” Wiseman, church choirs, singing schools, even a column written by Bascom Lunsford in the Asheville Citizen on Appalachian folk music.
After a year at Duke University, Scotty transferred to Fairmont Teacher’s College in Fairmont, W. Va. While working at the local YMCA, he took a gig on a local radio station. Eventually this experience led to an audition on WLS in Chicago, which led to a job offer in 1932. Scotty took the offer and moved to Chicago. It was there that he met Lulu Belle.
Myrtle Eleanor Cooper was born in Boone in 1913, but grew up in West Virginia, Florida, Tennessee and Indiana. She also grew up with parents who sang. While she was living in Chicago, someone gave her a guitar, and she learned to play. She auditioned at WLS in 1932 and eventually landed a job. Soon, she was on the National Barn Dance as well, adopting the stage name, Lulu Belle. At first, Lulu Belle was paired with Red Foley. Once Foley married, she was paired with Highland Scotty. She was known as the Belle of the Barn Dance. They eventually married and became known as the Hayloft Sweethearts.
They were at the top of the national country music scene for a number of years. Lulu Bell was voted the Queen of the Radio in 1936, and Scotty was later inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Among the tunes he wrote are “Have I Told you Lately that I Love You,” “I’m No Communist,” “Brown Mountain Lights,” and several others. They released several albums and singles and co-starred in several movies. The couple semi-retired in 1958, returning to the Ingalls section of Avery County.
Lulu Belle and Scotty were the first to record and release the popular “Turn Your Radio On.” It was on the B-side of another tune, “This Train,” and was released in July 1939. “Turn Your Radio On” went on to be recorded by at least 53 other artists, including Roy Acuff, Grandpa Jones, John Hartford, Ray Stevens, Merle Haggard, Pat Boone, Andy Griffith, the Statler Brothers, and Randy Travis. Lulu Belle and Scotty included the song in their 1941 collection “Happy Valley Songs.”
Albert Brumley passed away in 1977 and is buried outside Powell, Mo. Scotty Wiseman passed in 1981 and Lulu Belle in 1999. They are both buried at Pine Grove Methodist Church in Avery County. Their stories, and the song entitled “Turn Your Radio On,” provide just another example of the way that American history passes through Avery County.
