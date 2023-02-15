With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope at the end of 2021, astronomy has been popping up in the news frequently. New images of distant nebulae and galaxies seen in amazing detail are generating many questions about what we think we know about the universe. The human race has been asking these questions for thousands of years, seeking answers to the great questions of the cosmos.
Part of that quest to understand the cosmos came to Avery County in 1917. It was announced in June that the Smithsonian Institute was installing a solar observatory on Hump Mountain, two miles from Elk Park.
The Smithsonian Institution was created by Congress in 1846. Its mission was “for the increase and diffusion of knowledge.” In 1890, the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) was created by Samuel Langley. Langley was not only the third secretary of the institution, but a trained astronomer as well. The SAO primarily studied solar radiance and the solar constant, i.e., the amount of energy from the sun that strikes the outer edge of the earth’s atmosphere. To undertake these observations, several solar observing stations were established in Africa, South America, and the United States.
World War I put the brakes on a planned observatory in Chile in 1917. The equipment to make the observations, three-tons of scientific equipment, was sent to Avery County instead. Hump Mountain was chosen because of its distance from the Mount Wilson Observatory in California. Property at an elevation of 4,800 feet was leased from Huff Brothers and Reynolds and a local contractor, W.H. Shores, was hired to construct two frame buildings. One building was built for observation, with a level platform on top of the building, while the other was living quarters. The buildings were “boarded within and without the joists, and the air space filled with shavings, to make them habitable in winter.” The equipment was undoubtedly sent via the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina railroad and unloaded at the depot in Elk Park. From there it would have been hauled in wagons to the top of Hump Mountain.
The equipment was installed and calibrated, and observations began on June 15. The weather, however, was against the scientists. In the Annual Report of the Smithsonian Institute for 1917 it was reported that “Unfortunately the most cloudy and rainy summer in the recollection of the old residents” hampered their work. It was not until August 1 that observations began, and even then, they were hampered by “changes in atmospheric transparency.”
During the winter months of 1917-1918, the equipment was sent to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., to undergo an overhaul, but it was back in place by March 1918. “The work includes measures of the solar constant of radiation, measures of the brightness of the sky, measures of nocturnal radiation, and experiments bearing on frost prediction.”
It appears that by the summer of 1918, the equipment at the observatory on Hump Mountain had been boxed up and transported to the Elk Park Depot to continue on its journey to Chile. What was the outcome of the research? The scientist at the Smithsonian believed that the “temperature of the earth is materially affected by the variation of the sun’s output of radiation; that is, the daily change in the radiations from the sun, which become heat when they reach and penetrate our atmosphere, indicates forthcoming changes in the temperature of the year for the next few days.” They believed that monitoring these solar changes could help with accurate meteorological predictions.
Were their theories correct? That is still not clear. Some scientists believe that increased solar activity, like solar flares, causes periods of floods and droughts on earth. Other scientists disagree, saying that there is little or no convincing evidence between the correlation of sunspots, weather and climate.
The Smithsonian Institute’s Solar Observatory, built and operated in 1917-1918 on Hump Mountain near Elk Park, remains a forgotten piece of local history. Just what became of the two frame buildings constructed to house the equipment and the observation team also remains lost to history.
Those who continue to find interest in the heavens may enjoy a modern experience: Mayland Community College operates the Bare Dark Sky Observatory at a site in Yancey County. You can learn more by visiting the college’s website, www.mayland.edu.
