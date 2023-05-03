Like every place in the United States, Avery County has seen periods of growth and periods of decline. The arrival of the railroad and the development of the iron ore mining at Cranberry is a good example. With the closure of the mine in 1929 and the onset of the Great Depression, that phase of development slowed greatly. Another phase of that local story began about 1960 and continued into the 1980s.
Population in Avery County declined after World War II, from 13,561 in 1940 to 12,009 in 1960. Part of this decline undoubtedly had to do with the war itself. Many left to go pursue jobs in other locations in the war industry. The GI Bill also afforded returning veterans the chance to further their education, which led to some moving away, seeking better jobs.
There were others who saw economic opportunity in Avery County. Tourism has always been a mainstay along the North Toe River. Boarding houses were once mainstays of almost every community. The Great Depression, followed by World War II, had brought a decline in the number of visitors in the area, but the boom that followed the war had people looking for ways to capitalize on that opportunity.
In Linville Falls, the Parkway Motor Lodge and Parkview Restaurant opened in late spring 1960. Sitting next to the Blue Ridge Parkway, this was one of the few hotels in the area until travelers reached the other side of Mount Mitchell. On Grandfather Mountain, the Top Shop opened near the Mile High Swinging Bridge.
Although there was an earlier grass runway, 1962 brought the construction of the Avery County Airport and in June, the Queen City Bus Company opened a route in the area. Sluder Floral Company was the dropoff and pickup location.
The 40-acre Grandfather Lake, located at Grandfather Golf and Country Club, began filling in mid-March 1964. Hugh Morton had a home there, as did Oklahoma Pipeline builder John Williams and North Carolina governor Luther Hodges. The first nine holes at Mountain Glen Golf Course, a public course in Newland, opened in July. The other nine holes opened the following year. Also in Newland, the new Shady Lawn opened in July 1964. The old hotel on the same spot had been destroyed by fire.
In June 1966, the Seven Devils Ski Resort opened on the Avery-Watauga County line. The resort offered not only snow skiing, but golfing, camping, swimming, fishing, riding trails and other “entertainments.”
That August, Julian Morton, Jr., and his mother, Agnes MacRae Morton, announced that they were building the Invershiel resort and community in Linville Gap and under Peak Mountain. The village, to have up to 25 shops, was intended to be an authentic reproduction of 16th Century Scottish architecture,” according to the Asheville Citizen-Times.
The following year, Grover C. Robbins announced the creation of a ski and golf resort on Beech Mountain. The ski slopes opened at the end of December. In July, the first nine holes of golf opened at the private Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Sugar Mountain Ski Resort opened Dec. 26, 1969. The Linville Land Harbor property was purchased in 1969 from the state of North Carolina by the Carolina Caribbean Corporation.
Probably the biggest piece of local tourism in that one decade (1960-1970) was the opening in June 1970 of Land of Oz, a theme park in the resort town of Beech Mountain. It was developed by Grover Robbins. The park remained open until 1980.
It was reported in an article in the Johnson City Press that in 1970, Avery County “ranks second in tourist traffic in the state of North Carolina.”
There were some who looked at the situation with some reserve. Judge Ray Braswell was interviewed by a newspaper in Winston-Salem on the fast growth of the resort industry in Avery County in April 1971. Avery and Watauga counties were considered the “playground” for those living in Forsyth and surrounding area.
“We’re beginning to worry about the great influx of people in our area,” Braswell said. The judge and others felt that the “fast-buck operators and promoters” needed to be curbed. Otherwise, Avery County would be just another resort community that had “frittered away their natural resources through dollar worship.”
While there are not many new tourist-themed parks opening in Avery County these days, the growth of the area, with new houses springing up all over the place, seems to be setting up Avery County for a third wave of growth.
