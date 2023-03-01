In 1985, the late Ted Shook defined the Grandfather Community as stretching from the headwaters of the Watauga River, near the present-day Pedalin’ Pig restaurant, to the old James Aldridge home in Sleepy Hollow. The community followed the Watauga River, running between Peak Mountain and Grandfather Mountain, past the Justice Cemetery, and under the shadow of Hanging Rock Ridge. When the first settlers began arriving post-American Revolutionary War, the area was in Ashe County. Today, the Avery-Watauga County line splits the community.
The Watauga River is the defining geographical landmark in the area. Its headwaters flow from Peak Mountain toward the north. Other feeder streams and creeks include Shanty Spring Branch, Green Ridge Branch, Valley Creek, Spice Bottom Creek, and Moody Mill Creek.
William White and William Lenoir were undoubtedly some of the earliest landowners. Both received large land grants covering the Grandfather Mountain and Watauga River areas. Following the American Revolution, settlers started to trickle in – Isaac McClurd, James Aldridge, Hugh Fox, and others. This area gave us famed bear hunters like Harrison Aldridge and the sordid tale of James Aldridge and Betsy Calloway. Another some-time local resident was Cobb McCandless, the man who absconded with some Watauga County tax money and headed out west, only to later become the first victim of Wild Bill Hickok.
The community began to grow after the Civil War. In 1870, gold was found in a creek on Grandfather Mountain by Ben Davis’s son Will. The Bee Mountain Mining Company was formed in 1888, followed by the Stewart Gold Mine in 1892, and the Grandfather Mountain Mining Company in 1899. Some loads of ore were hauled to Cranberry and shipped out on the ET&WNC while others were taken to Lenoir. Mining continued into the twentieth century; however, the gold deposits were “generally too small to be worked profitably.” These mines led to the name of Gold Mine Hollow. Several who worked in the gold mines include Wilson Taylor, Benjamin Davis, and Harvie McLean.
The Grandfather post office opened in October 1881, with James W. McClurd as postmaster. McClurd also donated the property for the first school. In 1887, Ervin Calloway and Shepherd Monroe Dugger opened the Grandfather Hotel, which had two stories, seventeen guest rooms, and a large dining room. Tours were offered to the mountain top. Eventually, the post office was moved into the building. Unfortunately, the hotel burned in the 1910s, not long after Avery County was formed.
In 1916, the Linville River Railway was extended from Montezuma through the Grandfather Community, and on toward Shull’s Mill. The line passed through McCandless Gap, now renamed Linville Gap. A flag stop at Linville Gap had a shelter where locals could flag down a train and board. Until the tracks were destroyed in the flood of 1940, Linville Gap remained the highest stop served by a passenger train in the eastern United States.
At Linville Gap, a wye allowed helper engines to turn. These extra engines could provide a power boost to trains coming up, or extra weight as trains descended. Just before the county line, the Jestes Siding and Shelter was used as a place to park and load a logging car. The flag stop was originally called Newmans. By May 1917, it was changed to Jestes Siding and then disappeared from the timetable in 1935.
There were also several plank or board roads running up to logging tracks on Grandfather Mountain. One of those was located near the Jestes Siding, while two others started at Linville Gap. One of at least three stores in the community was located at Jestes Siding.
As the valley opened up on the Watauga County side of the community, more businesses began to appear, including numerous sawmills and grist mills. Ownership passed through several family members, including Sam Aldridge, Sr., Ellis McLean, Boss Lowe, Marl Aldridge, and Dock Byrd.
At least three schools were in the community. John Fox, James McClurd, Clyde Henson, and Charles Henson are listed as some of the teachers. A two-room school, with I. J. Bingham as principal, was still being reported in the community as late as 1949. Josh Yarber, Troy Townsend, Clifford Shook, and George Shook all made coffins at some point, while Orville Hodge and Clarence Fox were barbers. Watauga Baptist Church was the earliest church in the area.
Much of the Avery County side of the Grandfather Community is owned by the state of North Carolina or under easement with the Nature Conservancy. Much of the Watauga County side is in private hands.
