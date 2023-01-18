Federal moonshine bust

Federal revenue agents often hired local men to make up their posse. This group, which captured a moonshine still on Dark Ridge in 1925, included, seated, left to right, Bill McCloud, Fred Moore, George Harmon, Pashley McCloud, and Everett Cook. Standing, left to right, Jimmy Norris, Tillet Gryder, John Parlier, Grady Norris, Clyde Gryder, Ivey Storie, Deputy Sheriff Lawrence Storie, Cloyd Parlier, and Marion Storie.

 Photo courtesy W.R. Trivett Collection

