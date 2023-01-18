The Prohibition debate had long raged in North Carolina. Many felt that temperance was a way to promote a better society locally. Temperance societies sprang up, like the Independent Order of Good Templars chapter in Bakersville in 1875. Another group, the Friends of Temperance, did not advocate an “arbitrary prohibitory law – one that would unconditionally prohibit the traffic of the liquor in the state,” but promoted a law that allowed voters to decide the issue in each township. Called The People’s Law, it was enacted in 1874. Both Bakersville and Boone enacted local prohibition laws, however a statewide referendum in 1881 overwhelmingly defeated prohibition.
In 1903, the General Assembly passed the Watts Act, prohibiting within the state the manufacturing and sale of spirituous liquors except within incorporated towns. The law was expanded in 1905 to exclude towns with a population of less than 1,000 people. This led to prohibition in 68 of 98 counties in North Carolina. Finally, in 1908, the General Assembly authorized a statewide referendum on statewide Prohibition. It passed 113,612 to 69,416. Both Mitchell and Watauga voted for prohibition, which went into effect in January 1909.
The enactment of local and, in 1909, a statewide prohibition, brought conflict between the prohibitionists and distillers, both illicit and licit. Many resented having to pay the “infernal” taxes on the liquor to the government and then later being told that they had to stop working in a profitable business that supported their families. This led to the rise of moonshiners: men, and sometimes women, who became celebrated figures in western North Carolina.
In 1919, the 18th Amendment to the US Constitution was ratified by the states. Nationwide, it became illegal to manufacture, sell, or transport intoxicating liquors. Not only was there an increased demand for homemade liquors, but unlicensed, non-public bars sprang up as well. In some places, they were called speakeasies, although “blind tiger” was a more common local term. Local law enforcement, working in conjunction with Federal revenue agents, worked to scour the mountains and rid the area of the moonshiners and their stills.
One raid came in March 1916, when Deputy Collector John M. Newton and Special Employee Charles Stewart raided a “fine copper still of & 76.5 gallons” near the Ingalls Post Office. The “go-devil hatchets of the ‘revenuers’ made short work of a boiler...” reported the Asheville Times. Two additional reports of raids made their way into newspapers in 1917. The first was in June 1917, when three agents captured a “Big Outfit in Avery County.” The copper still was “factory made,” and had a capacity of 100 gallons. “It was housed in a good log house.” The officers found “Sixty-four bushels of mash, 750 gallons of beer and 300 gallons of first run...” In August, another still was busted up in the Three-Mile area. This time, the 100-gallon capacity still was seized, along with 2,000 gallons of beer and 75 gallons of “low wine.” Herbert and Brown Ingram were arrested and hauled off to the United States commissioner before being released under a $300 bond. “The Three-Mile branch section is noted for blockaders,” the Hickory Daily Record reported.
More stills were seized in 1920, and the raid, with an article in the Asheville Citizen-Times noting “30 alleged moonshiners and bootleggers have departed the bounds of Avery County.”
In early February 1922, the Watauga Democrat reported that two Federal agents captured “possibly the biggest whiskey joint ever found” on Beech Mountain, within a half-mile of the Kellersville school. “Under a large shed there were copper stills and one large boiler.” The agents “cut down” 130 gallons of beer and destroyed 65 gallons of whiskey. In September 1932, Daniel Crump, who had escaped from the Avery County jail, was arrested on Grandfather Mountain. He had been on the lam for five months and was reportedly operating a still.
In 1923, there was an order issued by officials in Washington, D.C., to suspend the monthly reports for the activities of Federal prohibition officers. This leads to a decline in records necessary for telling that history. However, some glimpses of the tragic history still emerge. Avery County Sheriff’s deputy Will Burleson was ambushed and killed while raiding a still near Newland in April 1923.
By the late 1920s, public sentiment began to turn against Prohibition. In the wake of the Great Depression it was argued that the ban denied jobs to those unemployed and denied revenue to the government. The repeal of the 18th Amendment was part of the campaign promise of Franklin D. Roosevelt. In February 1933, Congress adopted a resolution repealing the 18th Amendment. By December 1933, enough states had ratified the 21st Amendment, and prohibition was no more. North Carolina did not ratify the amendment until 1937.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.