When Avery County was created in February 1911, a statewide ban, or prohibition, on the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquors was already in effect. The Eighteenth Amendment would not be passed for another six years, introducing nationwide Prohibition.
The legalities regarding the production of alcohol in North Carolina take place throughout two centuries. When North Carolina became a state, it was possible to obtain a license to manufacture intoxicating liquors. These men, like Martin Davenport and David Baker, were regarded as well-respected members of the community. Most distillers were small farmers who augmented their income by turning their excess corn and apples into alcohol which was sold to their neighbors or to merchants. With roads in such poor shape, it was more cost-effective to transport a load of distilled spirits than a load of corn. One mule could carry about four bushels of corn. When the corn was distilled into whiskey, the same mule could carry the equivalent of up to 24 bushels of corn. An average farmer could distill up to 50 gallons a year. In 1842, Isaac Avery, who owned large pieces of property along the North Toe River, wrote that he had “Made enough corn to do me, perhaps can make whisky enough to pay for my salt, sugar and coffee and perhaps pay my taxes, but money is as scarce as ever.”
There were prohibitions on manufacturing whiskey that were enacted by the state during the Civil War years. State government officials needed people to grow foodstuffs for home and army consumption. Yet there were exceptions. The Confederate government actually hired local distiller A.D. Childs to distill 2,000 gallons of rye whiskey in April 1863. Food shortages persisted after the war. So did the manufacture of alcohol.
The General Assembly on Oct. 18, 1865, passed a tax of 25 cents on every gallon of alcohol produced. Local distillers had to obtain a license from the clerk of the county court, and the local sheriff was responsible for collecting the tax or arresting violators of the law. Temperance societies also began to arise. However, many were opposed, believing that temperance would hurt the local, struggling economy. The attempt to enact prohibition in the General Assembly failed in February 1866.
During the war, the US Congress passed a tax on liquor to raise revenue and established the “Office of the Commissioner of Internal Revenue,” placing them in charge of collecting the tax. Hundreds of federal workers in numerous districts were charged with monitoring distilleries and enforcing the law. There was some dissension in the Midwest states, where much of the Union’s corn crops were grown. That opposition grew in 1864 when the tax was raised from 60 cents a gallon to $2 a gallon. High taxes encouraged evasion. When the war ended, the Southern states were divided into districts, federal agents were hired to collect the taxes, and special detectives were assigned to investigate and uncover fraud. District attorneys and federal marshals were responsible for many of the operations. In 1867, widespread opposition to federal liquor taxation began to develop in western North Carolina.
Federal marshals and agents were active in the Toe River Valley. One historian writes that 325 agents were stationed in western North Carolina alone. They soon went to work. John Birchfield’s still was raided in April 1872. A raid in the “Clark neighborhood” resulted in the arrest of David Franklin in January 1880. As the officers were retiring with their prisoners, the group was ambushed and one of the revenue officers was mortally wounded. African American Will Jackson, a “notorious blockader and retailer of Toe River,” was captured in 1899 and imprisoned in Asheville. Ed Wiseman’s still near Ingalls was raided in February 1911. Agents confiscated an 85-gallon distillery, 16 gallons of “corn whiskey,” and 1,500 gallons of “beer.”
The public was mixed in the reactions to the roles of the blockaders in their societies. As already stated, making liquor provided cash into a society that struggled after the Civil War years. Mary Martin Sloop wrote that alcohol was “bad for everybody.” She worked against “the older men’s teaching the youngsters to drink moonshine liquor and to make it, “Many young boys would help their daddies or uncles at the still at night.” Sloop would talk temperance and prohibition often, even testifying before Congress in 1927 when Johnson J. Hayes was nominated to be judge for the new Middle District of North Carolina.
Part 2 will pick up the story of Prohibition in Avery County after 1911.
