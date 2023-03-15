New counties are formed for various reasons. The two most common reasons are typically a prohibitive distance to the county courthouse and the lack of representation in state politics.
Avery County was formed in February 1911. Prior to that date, most of the county was in Mitchell, while a small strip containing Banner Elk, Whaley, Mt. Gilead, Dark Ridge and the Grandfather Community was still in Watauga County. Of the 89 men who represented the area between the end of the Civil War and formation of Avery County, only six came from the North Toe River or Elk River areas.
The first from the area was Lewis B. Banner. Born in 1805, he was a part of the large Banner family that moved to the area prior to the Civil War. While Lewis was the largest slaveowner in the area, three of his sons served in the Union army, highlighting the complexity of the time period. Banner was a member of the Republican party and served between 1868 and 1870 in the state house. Some issues with which Banner had to contend were the ratification of the Fifteenth Amendment and the mass corruption within the General Assembly. Banner passed away in 1883 and is buried in Banner Elk.
Henry Lineback represented the area in the 1883 session. He was born in Tennessee in 1848, served in the Union army during the Civil War, and was working as a merchant in the Linville area in the 1880 census. During his term, the General Assembly moved to build a new mansion for the governor. Lineback served one term and eventually went back to Carter County, where he died in 1924.
It was somewhat unusual for a member to serve more than one term in the General Assembly. Lute Banner served two terms: 1889 and 1891. Lewis M. “Lute” Banner was born in Stokes County in 1854, just before his father, Lewis B. Banner, brought the family to settle on the Elk River. Lute was living in Elk Park when elected to the General Assembly. During his two terms, there was an effort to make the state penitentiary self-supporting, the state home for indigent children was established, and two universities, what are today UNC-Greensboro and North Carolina A&T, were established. After his service, Lute moved to Banner Elk, opened a general store, and served as postmaster from 1897 to 1903. He passed away in 1916 and is buried in Banner Elk.
Thomas D. Vance was elected to the General Assembly in 1893. Vance was born in 1834 and was a former Confederate soldier. Issues in his one term in the state house include the financial panic of 1893, the completion of the Governor’s mansion in Raleigh, and the adoption of the state motto, "Esse Quam Videri,” “to be rather than to seem.” Vance also taught school, carried the mail and was a surveyor. He passed away in 1922 and is buried at Yellow Mountain Cemetery.
John R. Pritchard, Jr, appears to be the last representative in the General Assembly from the North Toe River area prior to the formation of Avery County. Pritchard was born in 1835 and moved to the Elk Park area prior to 1880. He was elected to the state house in 1899. The 1899 session was busy. The elected officials established a Department of Insurance, made the Commissioner of Agriculture an elective office, and passed a law whereby the General Assembly elected a State Board of Elections to choose county election boards which then chose their election officials. They further passed legislation that required voters to have paid a poll tax and be able to read and write. (This literacy test is still on the books, although the Voting Rights Act of 1965 banned literacy tests blocking people from voting.) Pritchard returned after one term, managing a store in Elk Park. He passed away in 1917 and is buried in Elk Park.
There were, of course, events of national importance that transpired during each of their tenures: Reconstruction, a financial panic in 1873, the assassination of President James Garfield in 1881, the Interstate Commerce Act in 1887, Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896, and the Spanish-American War in 1899. Each had some type of impact on what became Avery County.
