Writing in his history of Watauga County in 1915, John Preston Arthur provides a glimpse of the history of the Mount Gilead community in Avery County. Arthur was writing about local churches and tells his readers that “Andrew J. and Eli Harmon began Zion Hill Church about 1880, and at about the same time Elias Isaacs and the Phillips family were active in constituting Mount Gillead. [sic].” While Zion Hill was constituted in 1886, Mount Gilead was older.
The Civil War years are often talked about as being years of upheaval. While much (but not all) of the violence ended in 1865, there was still a residual upheaval, this one social. Many people picked up and left the area in the decade after the war. At the same time, new families arrived. While we often discuss the post-World War II baby-boom, there was another such event in the years right after the war.
This growth, albeit slow at times, led to the establishment of new communities and with new communities, new churches. Churches found in the decade post-Civil War in what becomes Avery County include Beech Mountain Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Roaring Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Yellow Mountain Baptist Church, and Mt. Gilead Baptist Church.
The backside of Beech Mountain, the area closest to Tennessee, has always been sparsely settled. Yet in 1869, there were enough people to form the Mount Gilead church. Isaac Wilson was the first pastor of the church and Elias Isaacs was the first church clerk. The original church was located on Beech Creek, and was probably a log structure that also doubled as a school. This was a standard practice in the time period, with the church doubling as a school and community center.
In 1884, the church formed a committee to discuss building a new church building. A.J. Harmon was pastor, and J.F. McBride was the clerk. Two years later, the church decided to build a new building not far from the original building on Beech Creek. The new structure was 80x45 feet, and its construction date is probably where Arthur got the idea of the church being founded ca.1880. The church was the host of the 1891 annual meeting of the Three Forks Baptist Association.
Another change came in the early 1900s. In 1911, the church purchased a piece of property from William H and Bettie Phillips. By the old road, this piece of property was a mile away by the old road. According to a history of the church by Verna Ollis McKinney, written in 1996, Mae Ward recalled the church being a one-room building with “plain hand-made benches and hard wood floors. There was no piano and they used a pot bellied stove for heat and all the men went out and cut wood. Kerosene lamps lined the walls and were lit in the spring, Summer, and Fall for night services and revivals. Usually there were not many services at night in the Winter months because of the cold weather. The outside was white at first and then it had a paper on the outside that looked like brick. The church was about 40x50 feet... The Sunday School classes would meet in the corners.” The church was remodeled at least once, and sat above the cemetery.
From time to time, Mt. Gilead popped up in local newspapers. In April 1911, the Watauga Democrat reported that a singing at the church was “one of the most interesting sessions ever held in the county, and the free dinner spread on the grounds by the good people of that community was most abundant.” The same paper reported in June 1924 that five other churches, Flat Springs, Zion Hill, Timbered Ridge, and Elk River from Tennessee had gathered at Mt. Gilead for a singing.
In 1955, discussion began about building a fourth building. Property across the road was purchased in June 1957 from Luther Burton. This site is the current location of the Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church.
The Mt. Gilead community obviously takes its name from the church. Gilead refers to a fertile, mountainous area east of the Jordan River. The name “Gilead” appears in Genesis 31:21-22, Genesis 37:25, and Jeremiah 8:22, and the phrase “balm in Gilead” refers to a powerful healing. A hymn is titled “There is a Balm in Gilead,” and the Balm of Gilead tree produces buds traditionally used to make a popular salve. Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church is still an active church in 2023.
