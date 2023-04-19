In the past, this column has looked at “All things Linville” which explored the history of the name, and the Grandfather Community from Linville Gap to Foscoe. Linville Gap itself has some fascinating history.
Linville Gap, today often called Invershiel or Tynecastle, is one of the busiest intersections in Avery County. Highway 105 is the direct route from the south to Boone. From this intersection, visitors can turn west on Highway 105 and head to one of the two ski resorts, the town of Banner Elk and Lees-McRae College, plus some great dining and even better churches. There is a lot of history packed into this little intersection.
Mark Shook, in his book on the Grandfather community, writes that Linville Gap was originally called McCanless Gap, after the McCanless family. The most famous member of this family was Cobb McCanless and son, Jim McCanless. Cobb was the Watauga County sheriff who absconded with some money he had collected against debts owned by local merchants. McCanless headed west to the Nebraska Territory, only to meet his demise at the hands of Wild Bill Hickok. However, John Preston Arthur writes that McCanless Gap was just a little west of Linville Gap.
Linville Gap first pops up in newspapers in 1855. There was much discussion regarding railroads in western North Carolina, and Linville Gap was surveyed a couple of different times for proposed routes. The gap itself, and Linville Cove, were not bad locations for a railroad. The problem was how to get south, through Linville Gorge or into McDowell County. A railroad through Linville Gap would be an often-debated question until the Linville River Railway arrived in the early 20th century. Linville became a flag stop on the railroad, and an open-sided structure was built to somewhat protect those waiting on the railroad from the weather. Linville Gap became the highest spot served by a passenger railroad in the Eastern United States. The flood of August 1940 destroyed the rails in many places, and the train no longer ran through Linville Gap after that date.
Quite possibly the most famous resident of the area was William Waightstill Lenoir, the grandson of both William Lenoir and Waightstill Avery. Both Lenoir and Avery were large landholders in western North Carolina. W.W. Lenoir inherited large tracts of land from his father, and then purchased additional tracts from his siblings or applied for land grants to areas not already spoken for. By the end of his life in 1890, W.W. Lenoir owned most of Grandfather Mountain. Lenoir owned a grist mill in the Shull’s Mill area, but might possibly have had a house in Linville Gap. One columnist for the Lenoir Topic wrote in 1885, on a trip through the mountains, of visiting the Lenoir home “in the Linville and Watauga Gap in the Blue Ridge.”
There were others who lived in the area at Linville Gap. Allen Chang came from Hawaii after serving in the US Army during World War II. He lived in the area for a while before returning to Hawaii where he passed away in 2006. Clint Buck was listed as farmer, timber worker, and “was well known for making good whiskey.” George Tate Davis was fire warden and game warden, as well as caretaker for the Linville Improvement Company. He was also listed as having the first telephone in the area. Joseph Gragg lived in the area until the early 1900s when he moved to Shell Creek, Tennessee. Fred and Genett Greene lived in the area, and did Carlton and Lou Townsend, along with Clarence Townsend.
W.W. Lenoir would scarcely recognize Linville Gap these days. In the mid-1960s, Julian Morton envisioned a unique mountain retreat that resembled a piece of the Scottish Highlands, and named it Invershiel. The community was reimagined as Tynecastle. By 1980, there was a restaurant on site. It was that year that the new town of Seven Devils brought up the idea of annexing Invershiel. Construction began on the Shoppes at Tynecastle in 1986. Lowes Foods opened in September 1996. There are now another shopping center, two gas stations, two banks, McDonalds, McKenzie Cleaners, Pedalin’ Pig BBQ, Walgreens and a ski shop, and the trailhead for Grandfather Mountain Profile Trail is close by. The area where the homes of W.W. Lenoir, Clint Buch, Wyatt Johnson, and the McCanless cabin once stood is now in the Linville Gap Bog or Invershiel Bog, a significant natural heritage area with several rare plants.
