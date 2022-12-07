A few weeks ago, we joined Rupert Gillett from the Charlotte Observer in 1930 as he took a trip on the recently hard-surfaced Yonahlossee Trail. Gillett passed by many “ancient landmarks” as he made his way from Blowing Rock to Linville. He spilled a great deal of ink focused on the exploits of William McKesson Blalock, better known as Keith Blalock.
Instead of rehashing the Civil War exploits of the Blalocks, let’s focus on the history of a place that they knew well and which Gillett mentioned: a rock house found along the Yonahlossee Trail.
Blalock and his wife, Malinda, under the guise of “Sam,” Keith’s brother, spent about a month in the Confederate army. They had enlisted a couple of weeks before the Confederate Conscription law was passed, and months before it was actually enforced. Keith was discharged due to a hernia, and Malinda, aka Sam, exposed her gender, gaining her release from the army. The couple made their way back up the mountain. In February 1863, the Confederate army revised its enlistment policy. The law now stated that men with a “single reducible hernia” still had to serve. Only those with a double hernia were exempt. Blalock was now liable to be drafted, and the home guard came looking for him.
In the meantime, the Blalocks had been serving as guides for those wishing to escape over the mountain, while waging a personal war on neighbors in the area. When the home guard came calling to enforce the law, the Blalocks fled, taking refuge at first in a rail pen. The home guard pursued and, in the subsequent shootout, wounded Keith in the left arm. The Blalocks fled further up Grandfather Mountain, taking refuge with some hogs who had bedded up under some rocks. Gillett believed, and was likely told, that this rock house was the one used by the Blalocks to hide from the home guard.
The overhang became known as “Keese’s Rock House.” Today, William McKesson Blalock is referred to as “Keith.” Many old timers people referred to him as Keese. Ray Dellinger once pointed out to me this very structure, telling of how his parents had bought property from Keese Blalock more than a century ago. The Blalocks, of course, survived the war, much to the chagrin of their Confederate neighbors. After the war, the couple eventually settled in the Montezuma community.
When the Blalocks used the rock house as a refuge in 1864, it was high up on the mountain and somewhat inaccessible. Today, by the Yonahlossee Trail, it is some seven miles from Coffey’s Gap to Keese’s Rock House. When Gillett passed by in 1930, it was right beside the Yonahlossee Trail, just a few feet above the road. Gillett found that local galax pickers, who spent “several months each year on the slopes of Grandfather picking galax for the Christmas trade,” had constructed “log walls” in the front, turning the open-faced cave “into a very comfortable cliff dwelling.”
Living in rock houses was not without precedent. Samuel and Louise Hicks lived in a rock house while building their house on Squirrel Creek. David Hix lived in a rock house somewhere near Elk River Falls.
Gillett goes on to tell an interesting story about the Galax hunters using Keese’s Rock House. Picking galax was one way that local people would supplement their income. For a time, the shiny and durable galax leaves were highly sought after by the floral industry during Christmastime. In 1929, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce had received a letter from a lady from New York. She, too, was traveling along the Yonahlossee Trail. She reported seeing “a poor family, reduced to such straits that (the family) was living in cave by the side of the road. She asked if she could do anything to help. The Chamber of Commerce informed the charitable lady that the people in the cave were galax pickers who return to their homes when the season was over and told her that they were a proud people who would probably scorn charity.”
Keese’s Rock House, and the galax pickers who used it, are yet another piece of local history being lost to upcoming generations. Most people drive by and say “what an interesting rock formation,” not aware of the role that interesting rock formation played in local history. In addition, few people really pick galax locally anymore. Like so many trades and practices that once supported local families and contributed to the local economy, this one is long gone, reminding us that while the rocks and this legendary rock house may stand the test of time, people, their practices and their stories are always fading into the past.
