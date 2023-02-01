Doctor Mary Martin Sloop’s role in local education is well known. She advocated for better schools, better roads, and accessible education. Through her diligent labors, she transformed Crossnore into the best school system in the county.
Sloop had another mission: to fight against the manufacture of alcohol. “Liquor was bad for everybody,” she wrote. “I was dead set against liquor, and they knew it.” Sloop “railed against the older men reaching the youngers to drink moonshine liquor and to make it.” Sloop’s fight against moonshine took an interesting turn in 1927.
Johnson J. Hayes was born in Wilkes County in 1886 and was a graduate of both Wake Forest College and Wake Forest Law School. He was in private practice and served as solicitor for the Seventeenth North Carolina Judicial District in 1915 for three terms. Hayes ran against Lee Overman for the U.S. Senate but lost. In March 1927, the US Congress established the Middle District of North Carolina, and Hayes, with much support from the North Carolina bar, was nominated for the judgeship.
It would not be an easy confirmation. President Calvin Coolidge had used his power to make a recess appointment to give Hayes the judgeship. Now, with Congress back in session, the appointment required confirmation. Avery County Republicans were fighting against it. In early December, “Mica King” David T. Vance arrived in Washington, D.C. with a package of complaints and charges stemming from the time that Hayes had served as solicitor. The charges were serious, alleging that Hayes used the office for extortion while serving. Civil and criminal cases were often settled out of court, for a price. Several cases were presented, including the Avery County case of murdered Willard Justice.
Just a couple of weeks after Vance’s trip to Washington, he telegraphed Senator Overman, asking that his package be returned. “I filed charges against Johnson J. Hayes in the best faith but having learned that the lawyers of his district are expressing confidence in him... I hereby withdraw the charges,” Vance wrote. The action of Vance caused a state-wide uproar. A member of the Mecklenburg Bar thought Hayes should demand an investigation to clear his name.
The actions of Vance spurred other objections to Hayes’s appointment before the Judiciary Committee. A senate sub-committee was appointed to hear the charges. Senator Overman sought a list of witnesses from Vance against Hayes. On the list from Avery County were Prof. Edgar Tufts, Sheriff J.B. Braswell, E.C. Guy, and Dr. Mary Sloop. The hearing was set for Jan. 5, 1928.
“Woman Delivers Sharp Attack on Record of Hayes,” read the headline of a Raleigh newspaper. That woman was Doctor Sloop. In a letter to Senator Overman, Sloop wrote that there was “no greater deterrent to moral enforcement in this section than the conduct and influence of Judge Hayes.” Hayes called Sloop “a court busy body,” but Sloop defended her actions, stating that she never went “into court until after Hayes became solicitor and not then until after he had been in office several years.”
Overman presided over the sub-committee hearing in a jam-packed committee room. Several testified before Sloop, and when her turn came, she produced a list of “bootleggers” she felt Hayes should have prosecuted instead of overlooking. Chief on the list was Ben Eller, who had not been prosecuted although two different stills had been found on his property. Then came the birthday party that Eller hosted. Edgar Tufts and Dr. W.C. Tate, who were invited and attended, saw Hayes there. Mrs. Sloop testified that Hayes frequently spent the night with the Ellers. S.D. Nester also testified that he went to the Eller home to purchase liquor and saw Hayes sitting on the porch.
Hayes had his defenders as well, hundreds of them. Testifying in his behalf were Judge T.B. Finley, Judge Isaac Meekins, Judge Frank Carter, Revenue Commissioner D.H. Blair, and former lieutenant governor W.C. Newland. The latter was at first retained as Hayes’s council, but then recused himself on grounds of their work together on various cases. Mrs. Sloop was in the room, listening to the testimony. One reporter stated that on the evening of January 7, she “left for her home in the mountains tonight, well satisfied, though she knew she had fought a losing fight against the confirmation of Judge Hayes.” Sloop was reported as shaking hands with Hayes on leaving the committee room.
Hayes testified on his own behalf, answering his detractors. The sub-committee then sent the full committee a favorable report, which passed on to the Senate. On January 9, the US Senate voted unanimously to confirm Hayes as a United States Judge.
Hayes served as a Federal judge for the Middle District of North Carolina until 1957, when health forced him into semi-retirement. He passed in September 1970. His most famous opinion was probably his 1933 declaration that the repeal of the 18th Amendment rendered the Volstead Act null and void, releasing 30,000 defendants awaiting trial for violation of various liquor laws.
