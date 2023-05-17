While we have a Beech Mountain in Avery County, we are a long way from the other kind of beach, one with waves and the smell of salt in the air. That distance did not keep William M.A. Greene from enlisting in the United States Navy.
Greene was born in Linville on June 17, 1920, to Carl Banner Greene and Naomi Carolyn Gragg Greene. Carl was listed as a carpenter, living in a rented home. Sometime in the next 10 years, the family moved to Jacksonville, Fla., where Carl was working as a chauffeur for a bus company. Carl passed away in 1930 and is buried at the Montezuma Cemetery. Naomi later remarried and served for years as the administrator for student affairs at Crossnore School. She is buried in the Crossnore Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
William M.A. Greene graduated from Crossnore High School in 1937 and studied at Brevard Junior College, where he served as student president and later, East Carolina Teachers College. He played on the football team for the school’s only undefeated season in 1941 before graduating with a degree in Physical Education. Greene then entered the US Navy Reserve Midshipmen School at Northwestern University in Chicago, where he was commissioned an ensign in December 1943. During World War II, Greene served at the Naval Amphibious Base in Fort Pierce, Fla., and aboard the USS Hanover. The USS Hanover was a Tolland class attack cargo ship built in Wilmington that provided support for the attack on Okinawa and operated between Guam, Saipan, San Francisco, Pearl Harbor, the Philippines and, eventually, Japan.
Greene was released from active duty with the Naval Reserves on April 19, 1946, as a Navy Lieutenant Junior Grade. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
Greene made serving his country his career in the post-World War II Navy. He was the operations officer aboard the USS Burdo (1947-1948) and the USS James C. Owens (1948 to 1950). In 1951 Greene became the staff commander with Amphibious Group 4, and from 1952 to 1954, an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy. Greene served as executive officer aboard the USS Nicholas, USS Mitscher, and commanding officer aboard the USS Taberer and the USS Joseph Strauss, the latter patrolling the coast of Vietnam after the attack on the USS Maddox in the Tonkin Gulf. Then came another tour at the US Naval Academy.
In 1966, Greene attended the Industrial College of the Army Forces, now known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, a part of the National Defense University. In his career, he also attended the Navy General Line School, the Naval War College and earned a master’s degree from George Washington University.
A couple of other commands followed, including one on board the USS William H. Standley, which also took part in fleet operations off the coast of Vietnam and Korea. The ship would earn four battle stars for service along the coast of Vietnam. Greene was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the Bronze Star, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Legion of Merit for his service during the Vietnam War.
In one instance in the Gulf of Tonkin, Greene recalled standing on the bridge of his ship, watching “radar blips” indicating “warplanes approaching from mainland China.” Greene prepared his crew to send missiles toward the aircraft. Before Greene actually ordered his crew to fire, the aircraft veered off. When asked if he would fire, he later told a friend, “Well, I couldn’t let them get close to my ships.”
Greene was promoted to Rear Admiral in 1971 and selected as the first commander and Director of Navy Recruiting. Before retiring in 1973, he also served as commander for Cruiser-Destroyer Flotilla 4 and Cruiser-Destroyer for Atlantic Representative, and assumed command of the Naval Inshore Warfare Command, Atlantic.
Returning to North Carolina, Greene was the General Manager at Marine and Industrial Wholesale Distributorship until appointed executive director of the North Carolina State Ports Authority in 1977. He also established the Small Business and Technology Development Center at East Carolina University in 1986.
In 1944, Greene married Virginia Ann Cooke of Greenville, NC, and they had four children. William and Virginia are credited with writing “Destroymen,” the marching song for Destroyer Force, Atlantic Fleet.
Rear Admiral William M.A. Greene, Avery County’s highest-ranking military officer, passed away on Dec. 8, 2007. Greene is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
