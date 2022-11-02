Access to the High County has always been difficult. J.H. Shull of Banner Elk, on the celebration of the arrival of the railroad to Boone, was reported as saying that “I remember when the only way to get to Boone was to be born there.” With Boone’s few access points through the crest of the Blue Ridge, Shull was correct.
Anytime there was a new road, people took note. The Yonahlossee Road, constructed in 1890-91, cost $18,000 and was 18 miles long, connecting the towns of Linville and Blowing Rock. The road was originally 12 to 14 feet wide and surfaced with gravel. When constructed, it was a toll road, and proclaimed to be the best road in the mountains. In 1930, the state acquired the road, and it was paved.
In 1930, Charlotte newspaperman Rupert Gillett took a trip on the newly paved Yonahlossee Trail. Gillett was keen to discuss several of the “Ancient Landmarks” he encountered as he motored along the road. Not long after leaving Blowing Rock, not far off the road, was the homesite of Jesse Boone, nephew of the famed Daniel Boone. Jesse Boone had planted an apple orchard more than 100 years earlier, and some of these trees survived. Nearby was also the mill built by the Shull family, and the mill used by Walter Lenoir, on the Watauga River.
Traveling on, Gillett came to the home of the late Finely Gragg, a cabin constructed over a century prior. Gragg was born in 1861, the son of Edmond and Isabella Gragg.
Then Gillett came upon what he termed Grandfather Mountain proper, “with towering cliffs and natural chimneys” on one side and “unobstructed view of all the peaks between the Grandfather and Mount Mitchell” on the other. Around one bend in the Yonahlossee Road was an “almost balanced rock, bearing a striking resemblance to the head of an animal, overhanging the road so that cars have to pass under it. Because of its shape, this rock is sometimes called nose-end rock and sometimes shark’s face rock.”
Gillett then goes on to describe a “Cliff Dwelling” where the Blalocks hid after fleeing from their home in Coffey’s Gap during the Civil War. The Cliff Dwelling was now being used as the home of “galax pickers who spend several months each year on the slopes of the Grandfather picking galax.” Gillett then came upon the home of Alexander McRae. He lived at what we now call McRae’s Meadows. McRae came from Scotland at the bequest of W.W. Lenoir to tend Lenoir’s sheep when Lenoir owned much of Grandfather Mountain. McRae went on to build a home that doubled as a boarding house on McRae’s Meadows and was superintendent of constructing the Yonahlossee Trail.
From McRae’s house, Gillett described a hike up Grandfather Mountain. The first part of the trail was easy, he thought. “You might almost drive up the wide trail that zig-zags up the mountain between lofty pines and giant boulders.” Then, the trail narrowed, and he came “upon a natural platform of rock.” From there, he could look “down the valley of the Watauga” and see “the silvery stream winding in and out among the mountains on its way to the Gulf.” Onward the trail led, climbing higher and higher “circling around the great mass of solid rock that crowns Grandfather’s head like a helmet. We pause for a moment to refresh ourselves at the famous Grandfather spring that is only ten degrees above freezing even in the warmest weather.”
The view from the top took Gillett’s breath away. He could see “miles and miles of mountainsides covered with never-ending forests, of the tiny dots of villages.” This included “all of the great peaks of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia-Table Rock and Hawk’s Bill, Mount Mitchell outlined against the sky, and still farther to the southwest the serrated crest of the Smokies, all but lost in their blue haze, with the lesser intervening peaks and ridges stretching below us like the waves of a choppy sea. Turning to the west we see the Stone Mountains, and to the northwest old White Top, where the lines of three different states meet.”
Gillett wrote that he had visited the Rockies and the Alps, “but never upon one that seems to hold itself more grandly aloof from its surroundings that does Grandfather.” Many visitors and residents today have that same feeling. His account appeared in the June 22, 1930, edition of The Charlotte Observer.
