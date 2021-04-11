ALTAPASS — Judy Carson passed away this morning in the arms of her beloved husband, helpmate, and friend at their home in Little Switzerland. It was a quiet ending to a long and happy journey spanning more than 80 years. Judy's smile lit up any room and greeted everyone. A diminutive woman with a heart as big as a red delicious in September.
Back in the late 1950s, more and more women were attending college. Judy went to Purdue University in pursuit of a career in Speech Therapy. Young Bill Carson, a year ahead, stayed to get his master’s degree and woo her. He won both. On June 10, 1961, 10 days after her graduation, they married. Her professional career was short-lived, while her marriage endured. For the next 30-plus years, she managed a household, raised two children, Karen and Jill, nurtured her four granddaughters, and used her untapped talent in the world of graphic design.
When Bill retired in 1993, they moved to the mountain community of Little Switzerland in Western North Carolina. Two years later, and with her husband Bill and his sister, Kit Trubey Carson, they bought the Orchard at Altapass. They spent the next quarter-century dedicating their time and energies to make the Orchard what it is today.
She continued her many fingers in many pots at the Orchard—managing the volunteers, supervising the music and musicians, doing all publicity, creating the Butterfly Garden, and working with the Monarch Butterfly Project, an adventure of the heart.
Six years ago, it all became too much as Alzheimer's began to claim her mind. This past week, it also claimed her body. When asked recently about her life she smiled, "All kinds of wonderful things."
Judy will be remembered as a person of great joy, surrounded by hundreds of friends who will hold in their memory that smile that infectiously touched all and made the room a little brighter.
