ALTAPASS — In these last few weeks of the Orchard at Altapass’ 2021 season, they are happy to present a young flutist, Caitlyn Yount, in a special solo performance at noon on October 9. Caitlyn is a ninth-grade student living in Franklinton and attending North Raleigh Christian Academy. She has been playing the flute for five years, the alto saxophone for one. She will be performing traditional Appalachian music as part of a requisite to receiving honors credit for her high school concert band class. Executive Director, Beth Hilton, said, “The Orchard is pleased to be able to further our mission to preserve the heritage of the region and serve as a venue for Caitlyn’s flute renditions. We are looking forward to her performance.”
Caitlyn is no stranger to the Orchard, however. She has visited many times, picked the apples, hiked the trails, and listened to the heritage music, which may have influenced her performance choices —“Colonel Crockett,” a traditional American reel and “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” another traditional folk and gospel tune.
Her performance on the pavilion stage begins at noon, and all are welcome to come and cheer her onto more musical experiences in her future.
Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile marker 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Orchard is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, music, and educational venue. The orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, and is family and pet friendly, as well as wheelchair accessible. For information, click to www.altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.