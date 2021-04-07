Have you ever really stopped and thought about your relationship with Jesus? As we enter into the Easter season, I was pondering my own relationship. Matthew 21 paints a picture of Jesus entering the city of Jerusalem on the back of a donkey. The crowd were spreading their robes on the road and others were cutting down branches and spreading them on the road. It says “when He entered Jerusalem, the whole city was shaken.” Imagine that… He is someone entering the city and the fanfare is crazy. Everyone is wondering “Who is this?” The crowd’s answer to the question was, “This is the prophet Jesus from Nazareth in Galilee!”
The answer received at that time meant they didn’t fully realize the impact as to “Who is this?” They had been following Him and were excited in the things they had witnessed, but they didn’t really know Him. In a few short days, Jesus would be hanging upon the cross in atonement for their sins. In another few short days, he would be conquering death. Little did the crowd know that they were in the presence of the Lamb, the Lion of Judah, the root of David, and the other one worthy to open the scrolls of life. He is the only One capable of offering forgiveness for sins. What a different relationship that crowd in Jerusalem could have had that day. They only saw Jesus as a prophet, a great man. But boy, He was so much more.
Who does that make Jesus in your life? What position have you given Him? Is He just a great man in history? Is he a part-time acquaintance – someone who you acknowledge when things get a little overwhelming? Or is he the Lord of your life? Is He able to open the scroll to your existence? Do you rely on His daily guidance and encouragement? Only Jesus can be who you need Him to be. Only you can allow Him into your life to be your lamb and your lion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.