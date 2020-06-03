“So that you may walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him, bearing fruit in every good work and growing in the knowledge of God” — Colossians 1:10
This year has been exceptional. We have been quarantined with a global pandemic and our whole society has faced a lot of adjustments. Our students have graduated in a year that will not be easily forgotten and will likely be recanted to grandchildren as a year to remember. I wanted to give encouragement both from Dr. Seuss and the Apostle Paul to this special class.
Your adventure in life starts now. You get to start making your own path but I think you also need to remember that you have a roadmap that can help you along the way. I believe both Dr. Seuss and the apostle Paul have three roadsigns of advice to place along that roadmap.
1. Never Forget Who You Are and Where You are Going! Dr. Seuss tells you, “Congratulations! Today is your day. You’re off to Great Places! You’re off and away! You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.” Ephesians 3:8-9 says that “this grace was given…to proclaim to the Gentiles the incalculable riches of the Messiah and to shed light for all about the administration of the mystery hidden for ages in God who created all things..”
God has set you on a mission. You now have the brains to steer yourself to shed His light in the world. So graduates, whatever you end up doing, as you enter the world of work, never forget WHO you are (a Christian), WHOSE you are (a child of God), and TO WHAT you’re called (to be Jesus to others).
2. Choose God — Honor Your Paths! Dr. Seuss continues to address the paths you will take in life. “You’ll look up and down streets. Look ‘em over with care. About some you will say ‘I don’t choose to go there.’ With your head full of brains and your shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down any not-so-good street.” Ephesians 3:10 states “this is so the multifaceted wisdom may now be made known through the church to the ruler’s and authorities in the heavens.”
In other words, people come to faith in God because Christians (i.e. “the church”) model God’s grace through their personal choices & behaviors — which means that if we want that to happen, we have to model that grace, too! So, for you graduates (and all of us, too) I believe these words from both Paul and Dr. Seuss mean that there will be some parties, some places, some lines of conversation, some Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds, some videos and websites, that you as a Christian need to stay clear of so that you may choose God and honor the path He has placed you upon.
3. Don’t Give Up When Life Gets Tough! Both authors address the adversity you will face. Dr. Seuss states “Out there things can happen and frequently do to people as brainy and footsy as you. And when things start to happen, don’t worry. Don’t stew. Just go right along. YOU’LL start happening too. OH! THE PLACES YOU’LL GO!”
Paul encourages with “In Him we have boldness and confident access through Faith in Him. So when I ask you not to be discouraged over my afflictions on your behalf, for they are your glory.” (Ephesians 3:12-13).
Both of these authors tell us that life isn’t always an easy road... that we’ll have bumps and patches of difficulty and trouble along the way that may seem overwhelming at times, but not to let them get us down, and instead to persevere through them.
Graduates…. Get going! Get on your way. Remember who and whose you are. Remember you have a calling placed upon your life to tell others about God. Remember to honor your paths and to never give up. Dr. Seuss proclaims that “you will move mountains!” Get out there and move some mountains!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.