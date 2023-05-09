NEWLAND — When one thinks of the March for Life, images of a crowd of people on the National Mall in downtown Washington D.C. with signs may come to mind. Anti-abortion advocates from across the country gathered for their annual march for their words to be heard on pro-life issues.
The first march was January 1974 and was organized to lobby Congress in hopes of a legislative solution to the court’s landmark Roe decision handed down a year earlier. Realizing that such a solution would take time, a march each year was decided until the court’s decision was overturned, with its route typically ending on the steps of the Supreme Court. This year, the route ended at the U.S. Capitol to symbolize the battle following the Roe case’s shift to the legislature.
Avery County’s March for Life started with a vision. Chastity Ogburn knows the heartache of a choice she made at a young age that would lay heavy on her heart and mind for years. She shared that after she made peace with herself with God’s help, she chose to go to the March for Life in Washington, DC in 2021. Due to Covid 19, plans were changed, however, and it was canceled. While her heart spoke with God about this, Ogburn explains that He spoke like only He can to her heart.
“Why go to Washington when the field is ripe here?” Ogburn revealed. “The first year we had it on the Square in January. The weather in the mountains can be harsh that time of year, so we changed it to the first Saturday in May the next year. This will be our third year having it on the Square.”
Anne Ministries, which was founded by Ogburn, is different from the pregnancy resource center currently operating in Avery County. According to Ogburn, there are three Bible studies that are offered within the ministry: “Forgiven and Set Free,” for women who have experienced a past abortion, “Healing a Father’s Heart,” a Bible study for men who have lost a child from abortion, and “Anchored,” a Bible study for those who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss such as SIDS.
Like the pregnancy resource center, new and expectant mothers have a support group and support, with items needed here also.
Last weekend’s march in Newland was the first march after the Roe v Wade decision on abortion was overturned in the country. Ogburn recognized that though circumstances have shifted within the past year, the need to continue to assemble and voice concerns and beliefs exists.
“Abortion is still legal in the vast majority of states, and not all states have it banned yet. We still have a lot of work ahead of us,” Ogburn said. “We have a lot of women and men hurting from the choice they made. We will have women giving up life, not just the unborn one but their life from their choice. We need to commit to provide for and protect children. Life truly is a gift from God.”
Ogburn hopes the March of Life is deeper than a political statement, but facilitates toward changing and healing lives, as well as mobilizing those of similar faith that life is precious to recognizing the depth of the world’s brokenness while responding with compassion.
“May is a good month to do a march, with Mother’s day right around the corner. What better way to say I love you?” Ogburn added.
Several community members took part in the march as the message of the sanctity of life was the clarion call of those gathered.
“Anyone and all are welcome to march with us,” Ogburn said of the invitation for churches and others of like-mindedness to take part in the future. “I would really like to see one person represent each church and let it spread from there.”
Ogburn stressed that the event will continue annually, with interested individuals congregating each first Saturday in May.
“Mark your calendar for next year, the first Saturday in May, whether rain, sheet or snow,” Ogburn noted. “We plan to march the streets of Newland down the sidewalk to the CVS and end at the ballpark. We welcome supporters to make signs, bring the children, let them see we are standing up for life. We want each year to grow.”
For questions or more information on Anne Ministries, contact and information is free and confidential. Call (828) 742-1973 or visit www.anneministries.com for more information on support group times and business hours.
