SPRUCE PINE — Simona Rosasco has been creating Kilnformed Glass Landscapes since 2015, developing her own technique of stacking pieces of multicolored Bullseye Glass into vermiculite boxes. Once the glass-filled boxes are fired at temperatures reaching 1600 degrees, they are then cooled in the kiln for about six days. These glass “pattern bars” are then cut into 1/8” slices using a wet saw with a diamond-embedded blade. Those individual slices are put together by grinding multiple pieces to fit seamlessly, then fired again, fusing all the glass pieces together. The outcome is a framed and ready to hang, one-of-a-kind glass landscape.
“I achieve my creativity from the beauty and diversity of the four seasons here in Western North Carolina, something I never really experienced while living in North Florida,” Rosasco said. “Yes, we had changes in scenery, but not as dramatic as what the earth shows me here. Of course, always in my heart’s eye are the blue hues of the Gulf Coast waters and the pristine white sands, ironically formed from the quartz of the Appalachian Mountains.”
After 20 years in the corporate world of health care, more specifically Volunteer Management, Rosasco moved to the mountains of WNC in 2007 to join her soon-to-be husband, JJ Brown, in the art world.
“He taught me the art of glass casting and fusing, while I introduced him to a color palette that I envisioned from the surrounding earth and water: a wide spectrum of hues,” Rosasco added. “I wanted to create miniature scenes of the seasons I have come to admire. Understanding how the glass moves when fired in a kiln was an important step in creating my miniature landscapes and seascapes.”
Rosasco is a member of Toe River Arts, Southern Highland Craft Guild, and currently serves as President of Mica, a Cooperative Gallery in Bakersville.
The Toe River Arts Community 2D Gallery is open in Burnsville from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
