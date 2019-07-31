OASIS, Inc. (Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter, Inc.) serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence. OASIS currently runs the only free and confidential emergency shelter for victims fleeing domestic violence in Watauga and Avery counties.
In addition to the free and confidential emergency shelter, OASIS offers services like medical and judicial advocacy, case management, support groups and transitional and permanent housing programs. In the past year OASIS has served 237 adults, and 64 of them are Avery County residents.
Aside from the previously listed services, OASIS works to provide education and outreach to community members. OASIS seeks to end domestic and sexual violence, and it believes that one of the best ways to do that is to prevent it from happening to begin with.
Now that OASIS has a storefront office location in Newland, it is working to become even more involved with education efforts in Avery County. This means that OASIS is calling on the community to help raise awareness of its services. If interested in learning more about OASIS, contact it via email at outreach@oasisinc.org or (828) 785-5249.
If you or someone you know needs OASIS services in Avery County, call the 24/7 crisis line at (828) 504-0911. The OASIS crisis lines are available in English and Spanish.
