HIGH COUNTRY – OASIS, Inc. recognizes April as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and has fundraising and awareness events planned throughout the month.
OASIS will host an event during the town of Boone’s First Friday Art Crawl from 5 to 8 p.m. on April 1 at 3rd Place Boone, located at 132 Appalachian St. in Boone. Works by local artists will be displayed throughout the evening and visitors will have the chance to make their own art. Artists will display pieces that resonate with the theme of healing after experiencing violence or their vision for a violence-free future for our community. Snacks will be provided.
On Thursday, April 7, Appalachian Mountain Brewery will donate a portion of its sales to OASIS.
Lost Province Brewing will host OASIS for its “Get Lost for a Cause” fundraiser on Tuesday, April 12. A portion of all the sales will be donated to OASIS and local musician Will Easter will play at 6 p.m. OASIS Staff will be present to offer OASIS educational items and talk to the community about their mission.
OASIS provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of sexual assault in Avery and Watauga counties.
The best way to learn about these events and any future events is to follow OASIS on Instagram and Facebook at @OASISHighCountry. To host an event or educational workshop, contact Sara Crouch, director of community programs, at scrouch@oasisinc.org or call OASIS at 828-264-1532.
