NEWLAND — On Thursday, Feb. 16, the Avery County OASIS office hosted an open house event in order to expand its outreach and connect with members of the community.
OASIS Inc., which stands for Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter, is a nonprofit which provides resources, shelter, legal assistance and other services to victims of domestic or sexual abuse.
During the open house, employees of OASIS sat and welcomed people, offering baked goods, coffee and veggie cups to anyone who might walk through the doors. On the coffee table lay a basket of pins with phrases like “I Believe You,” and “Yes Means Yes.”
Yelisa Leiva, language access advocate for OASIS, sat on the couch nursing a cup of coffee. Her job is to make sure that all Spanish speakers in the community have access to and are aware of the resources that OASIS can provide for immigrants. Percentage wise, she said the Hispanic community is larger in Avery County than it is in neighboring Watauga County.
Leiva said that, culturally, she believes that Hispanic victims of relationship or sexual partner violence tend to stay silent because they pride themselves on familial values. She said it can be hard for members of the Hispanic community to reach out to OASIS, or even know that it is there as a resource.
“That language barrier is so huge, and also the fact that people are scared when they come to this country not knowing the language and if they are undocumented,” Leiva said.
However, Leiva also said that the relationship between OASIS and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office has been “really good,” with police even referring Spanish-speaking clients to OASIS.
Sara Crouch, director of community programs for OASIS, also believes that a strong relationship with the local community is vital to the survival of OASIS and the clients they assist.
“The most important part is that we need to make sure that our community, everyone in our community, is aware of OASIS and what we do, and how to get connected with us. That’s top priority,” Crouch said.
Crouch stressed the importance of the term “intimate partner violence” in replacement of the term “domestic violence.” Crouch wants everyone in the community to know that violence in relationships looks different for everyone, and that the term “domestic” can create stigma and misconceptions. Crouch said that even when there is physical violence, manipulation, control and emotional abuse is also prevalent.
“In our region we also see physical isolation. I always like to bring up economic abuse and isolation because I think those are the two factors that have the most ‘teeth’; so to speak,” Crouch said. “It really makes it difficult for someone to be able to leave. If they don’t have a friend’s couch to crash on, and they don’t have any money, what do they do then?”
OASIS also provides legal assistance to clients who are in need of “judicial advocacy,” as stated on their website. OASIS partners with Pisgah Legal Services, a nonprofit which provides pro bono legal assistance for the High Country underserved, to represent their clients in court. Emily McAbee, family justice advocate for OASIS, even accompanies clients into court for moral support.
Throughout the open house, members of the community intermittently stopped in, each seeming to have a different connection to OASIS as they continue to plant roots within Avery and Watauga County.
“Believe survivors,” Leiva said. “Just spread the word to everybody that we are here.”
