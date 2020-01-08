RALEIGH — The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs has elected Trey Oakley, CEO of the Williams YMCA of Avery County in Linville, to its board of directors.
YMCA of Northwest North Carolina President and CEO Stan Law was named chair of the board of directors, and Paul Vest, president and CEO of the YMCA of Western North Carolina, was elected vice chair. The board will oversee the implementation of a four-year strategic plan to boost the group’s impact and advance its mission across the state.
Oakley was a “Y kid” who benefited from the staff and programs at his local YMCA in South Carolina. As a teenager and young adult, he continued to be involved in the Y, and joined the staff of the Williams YMCA in 2010 as a diabetes prevention specialist. Since then he has held several leadership positions, including COO; Oakley was named CEO in 2012. He earned his degree in health and physical education at Charleston Southern University.
“We are excited about what the future holds for the YMCA in North Carolina,” said Sherée Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. “Working together is the best way to build stronger, healthier communities. With board leadership from Ys in communities of all sizes throughout the state, we are strengthening our collective impact.”
The Alliance board of directors also includes:
· Walter Britt, CEO, Alamance County Community YMCA (Burlington, N.C.)
· David Heggie, Executive Director, Bryan Family YMCA and Interim President/CEO, YMCA of Greensboro
· Lisa Humphreys, Chief Strategy Officer, YMCA of the Triangle (Raleigh, N.C.)
· Melissa Bailey Logan, President and CEO, YMCA Blue Ridge Assembly (Black Mountain, N.C.)
·Lynn Lomax, CEO, YMCA of High Point
·Dean Mattix, Chief Strategy Officer, YMCA of South Hampton Roads (Barco, N.C.)
·Sharon Padgett, CEO, Gaston County Family YMCA (Gastonia, N.C.)
·Jacquelyn Price, CEO, Harrison Family YMCA (Rocky Mount, N.C.)
·Todd Tibbitts, President and CEO, YMCA of Greater Charlotte.
The YMCA is a nonprofit community benefit organization that collectively serves 1 million statewide. North Carolina Ys provide more than $30 million in annual financial assistance and subsidies to local residents. As an economic engine, they employ more than 9,000 people and provide childcare to more than 25,000 working families.
The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs is a coalition of 25 YMCA associations. Its purpose is to build the capacity of all the state’s YMCAs, foster collaboration on statewide initiatives through effective partnerships, advocate on behalf of the YMCA’s mission and cause with elected officials and stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels, and coordinate communication to build consensus that ensures YMCAs are recognized as leaders in youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For more information, click to NCYMCAAlliance.org.
