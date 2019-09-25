NEWLAND — A trio of local Christmas tree farmers will be providing the trees used at the display surrounding the National Christmas Tree for the foreseeable future.
Larry Smith, Lynn Smith and Dale Benfield will be donating the 60 trees for the America Celebrates display again after providing the trees on short notice last year.
There is a tree for each state, territory and Washington D.C., as well as four trees for a nativity scene.
John David Quate, senior marketing manager for the National Park Foundation, said the Ashe County grower who used to provide trees for the display was unable to last year, which left him looking for another way to procure trees on short notice.
Knowing Fraser firs are the preferred species for the display, Quate got in touch with Jennifer Greene, executive director of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, and Greene found some growers who are able to donate.
Smith also had a tree placed in the Blue Room of the White House last year after winning the National Christmas Tree Contest.
Quate visited Avery County last week to thank Smith and those who helped the display come together in person. Quate said the growers came to his rescue at the beginning of October when the original plans fell through.
“I was a little panicked, and had no idea where to begin, and fortunately found the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association,” Quate said. “Jennifer could not have been more helpful, and was one of the few people who understood the sense of urgency.”
The National Christmas Tree Lighting is an event with 14,000 tickets available through a lottery and takes place at President’s Park, which is the grounds surrounding the White House. This year marks the 97th edition of the event.
Each of the trees included in the display are decorated with ornaments created by student artists from the respective states and territories the tree represents.
