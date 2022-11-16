NEWLAND — Our area is getting put on the map when it comes to bull riding, thanks to “Newland’s Cowboy.”
Lucas Johnson, a 15-year-old freshman at Cloudland High School, picked up an interest in bull riding around 10 months ago after going to a rodeo with his dad, Jamey Johnson.
“I always thought it was kind of cool,” Lucas Johnson said. “The first time I ever done it, I just kind of fell off the bull. When I got up, I was like ‘Heck yeah, this is fun.’”
Though this is Johnson’s first season bull riding, he’s made a good name for himself. He calls himself “Newland’s Cowboy,” and not without the credentials to back it up. In October, Johnson went to Harmony, NC to compete in the North Carolina Youth Rodeo Association’s 2022 finals. After the three-day event, Johnson came home to Newland as the junior bull rider finals champion. In February, he’ll get to go back to take part in the banquet and get his belt buckle.
“I always wanted to win something, like a belt buckle, that type of stuff, so that made me happy,” Lucas Johnson said while reflecting on his first season as a bull rider. “That, and getting a full eight seconds on a bull, were my highlights.”
Johnson is involved with Triple T Bull Riders and Outlaws, Madison County Rodeo, North Carolina Youth Rodeo Association, Southern Youth Rodeo Association and more. Additionally, he’s started the Blue Ridge Bull Riders in the hopes to find more people in the area who are interested in the sport. He’s a unique rider in that he didn’t grow up on a ranch and never tried it until fairly recently, but he’s doing everything he can to continue to improve his skills, he said. He gets advice from seasoned riders that he meets at competitions, watches YouTube videos of other bull riders and trains with his dad on a bucking barrel. In fact, Lucas Johnson is traveling to East Bend, NC soon to spend some time with the individual who trained J.B. Mauney, a rodeo cowboy who has won the Professional Bull Riders World Championship twice.
Bull riding isn’t a cheap sport, Johnson said. While he has a few sponsors, Jamey Johnson said that Lucas is pretty self-sufficient, working hard to pay his own entry fees and putting his winnings from competitions right back into more competitions, training and other expenses.
Bull riding isn’t for the faint of heart, either. It’s the toughest sport in the world, said Jamey Johnson, so in order to do it, you have to be tough. Lucas Johnson has had his fair share of tough rides, even getting dragged around or stepped on on occasion, but his dad said he always bounces right back up.
Lucas may be young, and he may be relatively new to the sport, but he has dreams of going to a college with a good rodeo team that he can join. Out of all the sports he plays – football, baseball, bull riding and the occasional wrestling – he said that bull riding is his favorite.
“Hanging out with friends in the community, talking about rodeo stories and the adrenaline you have right before you get on the bull and after you get off of it – it’s just fun,” Lucas Johnson said.
Lucas Johnson’s next rodeo will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Tri-C Farms near Sevierville. The rodeo will last all day, but bull riding will start around 5:30 p.m. and anyone who wants to come watch is more than welcome to, Lucas said. Additionally, those who want to keep up with his events and progress, or those who may be interested in learning more about bull riding and trying it out, can add his Facebook or the Blue Ridge Bull Riders Facebook page, he said.
