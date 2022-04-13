BAKERSVILLE — The diamond anniversary of the North Carolina Rhododendron Festival will truly sparkle night and day from June 16 to 18 in Bakersville. The first day will usher in the 75th NC Rhododendron Queen Reunion at Bowman Middle School. Beginning at 7 p.m., the show will feature entertainment by Rhododendron Queens from the past seven decades, followed by a meet-and-greet in the courtyard.
The next two days will include the Rhododendron Arts, Crafts and Music Fair on the Creek Walk with food, artists, craftspeople and music. The two days will also include the Rhododendron Car Show, the Rhododendron 10K Run, and the North Carolina Rhododendron Pageant, followed each night with the Rhododendron Square Dance on the street in Bakersville.
For complete details, please visit www.ncrhododendronfestival.org/ and keep updated at www.facebook.com/NCRhododendronFestival. Additional information about Bakersville can be found by clicking to www.facebook.com/BakersvilleNorthCarolina.
