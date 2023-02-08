NORTH CAROLINA — In August 2022, the North Carolina Legislature declared 2023 North Carolina “Year of the Trail,” a statewide campaign to highlight the state’s extensive trail system and encourage communities to spend more time outdoors.
2023 marks the 50-year anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act. This act is housed in the Division of Parks and Recreation and is dedicated to creating and managing all types of trails across North Carolina.
From the mountain vistas, flowing rivers, urban greenways and coastal forests, NC Year of the Trail has events scheduled throughout the year across the state. Trail events include guided hikes, horseback riding, paddles, celebrations and more. The goal is to hold events in all 100 North Carolina counties.
According to greattrailsnc.com, the campaign aims to “inspire people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to try trails, demonstrate the importance of trails to elected officials, boost outdoor recreation tourism, promote safe and responsible use of trails, advance diversity and inclusion on trails.”
“Year of the Trail will be a tremendous opportunity to highlight North Carolina’s exceptional network of trails and educate the public and elected officials about their value to our residents and communities,” said Executive Director of Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail Kate Dixon.
Sponsors of the campaign include SECU Foundation, OutdoorNC, NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, NC Electric Cooperatives, Duke Energy, Rails to Trails Conservancy and more.
