I know many have heard the old song, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” That song popped in my mind as I sat down to write this because I have been thinking about the topic of worry for the past few weeks.
I know that scripture tells us not to worry, as many of us know, in the book of Matthew we see Jesus say, “Take therefore no thought for the morrow: for the morrow shall take thought for the things of itself. Sufficient unto the day is the evil thereof.” (6:34, KJV)
Don’t worry about the things that will come tomorrow, because you might miss out on the opportunities of today. In Psalm 3 we see David mention this type of thought:
“Lord, how are they increased that trouble me! Many are they that rise up against me. Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. But thou, O LORD, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head. I cried unto the LORD with my voice, and he heard me out of his holy hill. I laid me down and slept; I awaked; for the LORD sustained me. I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set themselves against me round about. Arise, O LORD; save me, O my God: for thou hast smitten all mine enemies upon the cheek bone; thou hast broken the teeth of the ungodly. Salvation belongeth unto the LORD: thy blessing is upon thy people. (KJV)”
In verses 4-6, David lays out this beautiful schematic for living without worry. He states that he cried to the Lord, and that he was heard. David then does what we all must do when we cry to the Lord and trust in His power... David lets it go. David then lies down and rests, resting in the knowledge that God had taken care of his situation.
We all need to have the same mentality as David when it comes to giving our problems to the Lord, if we have asked God to take care of it, we must trust God to take care of it. Too many times we find ourselves continuing to worry about things that we have, “given to God,” and it is keeping us from experiencing the true joy that God intends us to have in our lives.
David then follows up by saying that he will not be afraid of the “ten-thousands” that have set themselves against him…No worries! David knew that no matter what would come his way, he had given it all over to God, and he was safe from defeat…He would be saved because of God’s promises.
We all have this same promise today if we have given our lives to Christ... we can all rest in the knowledge that God has our problems handled and we can move on to enjoying the day that He has set before us while He is working on us. Praise God that He doesn’t leave us alone during our times of need.
Thank Him today for helping you find joy in times of trouble. I challenge you today, if you have turned it over to God... leave it there; let Him do what He has promised you today.
