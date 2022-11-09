Skyler Nicklaw (right) is presented a grant from Debbie Clark with the Newland chapter of The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) for Nicklaw to pursue her LPN associate's degree from Mayland Community College.
SPRUCE PINE — Skylar Nicklaw, a student at Mayland Community College, was awarded a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education Grant from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter CQ in Newland. Skylar is pursuing an LPN Associates Degree. She received her certification as a Medical Assistant while in high school in 2020 and her certification as a CNA in May of 2022.
The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the U.S. and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment to support themselves and/or families. Since its establishment in 1973, the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE) has provided $61.5 million dollars in need-based grants to over 51,000 women in the United States and Canada. From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, North Carolina chapters have sponsored 34 women, who in total received $69,400 in grants.
Chapter CQ has been a part of the Newland community since it was organized in 2010.
P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) has been celebrating women helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College in Nevada, Mo.
Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them. In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.
What started with a bond of friendship among seven women in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is now one of the oldest women’s organizations in North America with close to 5,800 chapters.
To learn more about P.E.O., its powerful educational philanthropies and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
