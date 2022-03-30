Hello Toe Cane Beekeepers. We hope all your colonies are thriving and getting ready for a hectic swarm season just around the corner.
Thanks to all who came to our March meeting — our first in-person gathering in a long time. We are working on additional interesting meetings, the next of which is Bob Binnie on April 26. Bob is a commercial beekeeper in Georgia who will talk to us about controlling spring swarming and the use of a double-screen board to split colonies. Watch the website for details.
Call for Volunteers
We have two wonderful opportunities to fulfill our mission of bee education coming up in a few weeks, and we need your help. The annual "Toes in the Toe Watershed Discovery" event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, April 13 and 14 at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine. This event beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day, is organized by the Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development Council. Five rotating groups of about 15 fifth-graders will go from one educational station to the next with about 40 minutes per group. The event will last all morning and lunch will be provided for the volunteers.
To sign up for this chance to educate young people about bees and other pollinators, please contact Debbie Griffith at djgriff2@gmail.com. We need at least four members to step up and help for one of the days.
Also, a second educational event is being planned for Deyton Elementary School's fifth graders on May 3. It's a similar setup with rotating groups, and is sponsored by the Mitchell County Farm Bureau - one of our club's biggest supporters. Please contact Debbie Griffith to volunteer for this event. Remember, all you beekeepers working on your advanced certifications for Journeyman or Master Beekeepers through NCSBA can use these opportunities as service credits.
Thanks to all of you, and good luck with your bees.
