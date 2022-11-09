NEWLAND — The old Coca-Cola sign in downtown has received a makeover thanks to the persistence of the Newland Beautification Committee.
The committee originally consisted of Jake Owens and Junior Sluder, but since Owens passed away, it’s mostly just been Sluder. Among their projects, Sluder and Owens cleared the trails at Waterfalls Park and cleared space for and created the Riverwalk. Sluder has aspirations to continue his work in downtown Newland, hoping to eventually add some life to the lot across from Puerto Nuevo by the courthouse.
The repainting of the Coca-Cola sign was months in the making, however. The sign has been there for at least 80 years, Sluder said, and was in desperate need of a touch-up. What used to be Coca-Cola Bottling Company is now Coca-Cola Consolidated, which was the entity in charge of seeing that the painting was completed. Coca-Cola Bottling Company had a location in Newland from 1919 to 1932, Sluder said, which could be why the mural was painted in the first place.
Sluder isn’t the only one who was passionate about having the sign repainted, though. Amber Thompson was tasked with the sign in Newland, and not just anyone can repaint these historic signs. Thompson is well trained in this field of work as her grandfather, Andy Thompson, was a lifelong painter for Coca-Cola Consolidated. Amber Thompson learned on the job from her grandfather, and today she carries on the family tradition of restoring these fading murals, also known as “ghost signs.”
The Coca-Cola sign in Newland is somewhat of a landmark, so the restoration of it has created a decent amount of buzz. The sign, while mostly resembling the original, has a few new artistic touches from Thompson, including an eye on the painter within the painting – at the request of Sluder – and a green and yellow border that really makes it pop.
To honor Sluder and his wife Edwina’s work in Newland, not just with the Coca-Cola sign but the other beautification projects they’ve spearheaded, Newland Mayor Derek Roberts and the Town of Newland are dedicating a bench at the Riverwalk in their honor.
