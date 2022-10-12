NEWLAND — Newland Elementary School was able to introduce an array of new books, some in Spanish and some in both English and Spanish, to its library thanks to a generous donation.
The books will enhance the educational experience for ESL students, said Beth Prince, Avery County Schools Parent Liaison and Language Support.
The books were bought with a donation from Kathrine Fuentes Lewis on behalf of her late mother, Sellme P. Fuentes. Sellme Fuentes had a passion for education and teaching, Fuentes Lewis said. Growing up, reading with her mother was a huge part of Fuentes Lewis’ childhood, and she went on to make it a staple in her children’s’ lives when she became a mother. When her parents passed, Fuentes Lewis felt drawn to use the money she inherited for something greater than herself.
“I couldn’t spend their money on me,” she said. “If there was anything my mom loved, it was education.”
As an author herself, Fuentes Lewis also donated around 100 copies of her book, “The Twins Confront a Jaguar.” The book is inspired from the time she spent in the Amazon and a folklore story of the Quechua, whom she stayed with during her time there. Lewis wrote the story in 2001 and it was in English. Years later, around 2010, one of the friends she met in Ecuador translated it into Quechua. Her ultimate goal, though, was to have the book translated into Spanish, so the English and Spanish texts could sit on the same page together. This happened in 2020, and the bilingual copy of the book is the one that she donated to the students of NES.
The dedication for the books took place in the NES library on Thursday, Oct. 6. The donation allowed Prince to buy and distribute books to several different schools in the county, she said. Fuentes Lewis and her family, including her husband, sisters, children and grandchildren, attended the dedication. The ESL students attended, and some of their families came as well. Prince translated anything that was only in English to Spanish for those who needed it. Regina Ramos made a cake shaped like a book for the celebration.
For ESL students, the experience of reading with parents can be hard if there are no Spanish books available. Amalia Hernandez-Bautista, an ESL teacher at ACS, gave her personal account of that very thing.
Hernandez-Bautista moved to the United States when she was two years old, and when she started school, she knew little to no English. The library at her school only had books in English, and the family only had one book in Spanish, which was not really a children’s book, she said.
“That was the only book I had in Spanish, so that was really the only book my mom could read to me because she didn’t know English,” she said.
While she told her story, which she delivered in both English and Spanish, she became emotional.
“Thank you so much for these books,” she said. “They have the opportunity, them and their parents, to read at night or just share those special moments with their family, or read whatever they like. It really brings me lots of joy just to know that these students have a bigger opportunity than I did growing up.”
Student Natalia Estrada Jimenez and NES librarian Ashley Calloway demonstrated the benefit of bilingual books, as Estrada Jimenez read a page of a book in Spanish and Calloway read a page from the same book in English. Alex Ramos Rodriguez, another student, spoke to express his gratitude for the books and how he feels they will benefit him.
“I don’t know how to speak much English, and my mom does not speak English,” Ramos Rodriguez said. “So these books made me happy and excited to read it with my mom and my family, my grandma and my cousin and my other cousin, my uncle and my other grandma.”
