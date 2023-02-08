HIGH COUNTRY — A new nonprofit seeks to eliminate barriers for first responders to access mental health care and wellness services.
The Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country prioritizes increasing access and affordability of mental health care for first responders while breaking down the stigma of receiving support often felt by those in the field.
Nonprofit founder and operator Valerie Mailman is currently a one-person staff working with a two-person board and a “really big dream.” Mailman said she hopes to partner with organizations to provide “culturally competent” mental health care to first responders to help them navigate the unique traumas experienced by those working in emergency services.
“(First responders) are always showing up for us,” Mailman said. “We want them to know that they’re supported — we’re here to support them in showing up for themselves. They should be able to show up for themselves and I feel like until now, the resources have not been here in our community for them to be able to do that.”
According to Mailman, the barriers of lack of accessibility, out-of-pocket payments and stigma work hand-in-hand and therefore all have to be “tackled” simultaneously.
“When you look at all three of these barriers, you want to say that one is more important than the other, but they all seem equally as important because you can’t go much further after breaking one down until you get to the next barrier,” Mailman said.
Through networking with Responder Support Services, a mental health, behavioral health and career-saving service provider for first responders based in Asheville, Mailman said the private practice is looking to offer services to those in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Mailman said the owner of the practice is working to establish clinicians to see clients in the area.
Mailman explained this is the first service of many, as she hopes to offers options for first responders to allow them to find a program that suites them best. She said the nonprofit aims to increase access to holistic approaches and crisis intervention trainings while hosting other organizations and first responder speakers from across the state to create open dialogue about the need for support.
“We want to have tons of options for responders to choose whatever program works for them,” Mailman said. “What will work for one person is not going to work for another person, so we want to create access to as many resources as possible.”
The Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country is working to obtain 501©(3) status but has a certified fiscal agent and therefore can apply for grants and accept tax-deductible donations. While Mailman said grants and donations will be used to pay out-of-pocket costs for services, the organization is facing many startup administrative costs as a new nonprofit.
Mailman said she is facing a “good problem” — there is so much momentum it is difficult to keep up with. She said that everyone she has spoken to has been excited about the prospect of these services being made available to first responders, but now it is a matter of having the funds to move forward.
“The goal right now is to invite the community to join us in financially supporting this movement because we are in the incredibly early foundational stages of this nonprofit,” Mailman said. “We can accept donations now, but we need to be able to build the funds so that we can start dispersing them.”
Mailman said she has met with agencies across Watauga County and has received “overwhelming” support and enthusiasm from first responders and the community at large. She said while she is currently focusing on outreach in Watauga, the nonprofit will provide services to Ashe and Avery as well.
“The feedback from first responders has been incredible — the momentum right now is incredible,” Mailman said. “Every day I’m told another story and it lets me know that this is the right path to be on. There are people that want these services and they face the barriers... First responders show up for us every day and I’m inviting our community to help us show up for them.”
To help streamline the process for first responders further, Mailman said she is creating a comprehensive list of services and resources in the community that support those in the field. She said individuals interested in financial assistance for mental health and wellness services will not have to fill out an application, but simply direct their provider to the nonprofit.
Mailman said that the nonprofit aims to serve not only those experiencing crisis, as continued mental health care can prevent the need for immediate intervention.
Mailman said she does not feel qualified to speak on the stigma around mental health services in the field of emergency services but has continued to hear this in others’ stories.
In April 2022, Mailman said she made a promise to herself that she would work to bring these services to the High Country, and as she began the work in October 2022, it moved much quicker than she anticipated. For Mailman, she thinks that the matter of mental health service being made accessible to first responders is personal to everyone.
“I think it’d be harder for any person in our community to say that they don’t have a personal connection with a first responder,” Mailman said. “And even if someone doesn’t, (first responders) are going to show up for you anyway.”
The Responder Wellness Coalition of the High Country is hosting a meeting with the founder of Responder Support Services at Perkinsville Church in Boone at 5:30 p.m. on February 21. The intention of the meeting is to learn about the new nonprofit and how it will benefit the community.
For more information, visit responderwellnesscoalition.org or contact valerie@responderwellnesscoalition.org.
