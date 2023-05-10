HIGH COUNTRY — The Salvation Army’s High Country Service Center, serving Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, has relocated to 315 State Farm Rd. in Boone. The community is invited to a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 3 p.m. on May 16, to celebrate the new “Loads of Love Laundry Ministry” and the new location. Those planning to attend the ribbon cutting are asked to bring a can of soup or essential pantry items in support of the program.
“We are excited about this new service. Our hope is that this unique ministry will make a positive impact among those that we serve here in the High Country. With the cost of living continuing to rise, we do not want someone to have to choose between paying their light bill or going to the laundry mat,” said Major Angela Repass.
The new laundry ministry will offer a monthly “Soup and Suds” program, a faith-driven free laundry service to the homeless or financially fragile. The new facility offers a comfortable seating area and participants in the program can receive soup and a sandwich while they do their laundry. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Please call ahead for availability at (828) 262-1005.
The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs in His name without discrimination throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes County. We offer unique, local programs, designed to meet the specific needs of our community. Local programs include Homeless Services, Hunger Relief, Rent and Utility Assistance, the Boys and Girls Club, Worship Services, Christmas Assistance, Family Thrift Stores and Emergency Disaster Services. To support your local Salvation Army, please send contributions to P.O. Box 1568, Boone, NC 28607 Attention: Stacie Healy, call (828) 262-1005, or donate securely online on our Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmy.org/hickory.
