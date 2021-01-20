Because author Kimberley Jochl is who she is, skiing and flying were always going to figure significantly in her new young adult novel, “Hardly Easy” (Wilfred Lee Books). An athlete who competed in her 20s on the United States Alpine Ski team, Jochl would later go on to earn her pilot’s license and currently she is vice president of a North Carolina ski resort.
What didn’t figure so neatly was the sheer magic Jochl would be able to weave into this coming-of-age tale. Tackling a flurry of teen issues — identity, love, acceptance among those — Jochl’s debut reads as with a veteran’s touch. Avoiding preachy pitfalls common among new YA novelists, “Hardly Easy” offers a touching, warm and daring story that will cross over from teen to adult.
Charlotte “Charlie” Henson fell in love with flying at age 12 when she and her twin sister, Anastasia, first flew with their uncle in his single-engine biplane. Four years later, Charlie is old enough to take pilot lessons — her dream has only intensified and she has her sights set on one day flying jets for the US Navy — but is stymied when her father unexplainably forbids it.
Without his knowledge, and with her sister’s and mother’s aid, she forges on in her effort to earn a pilot’s license, taking a job at a local municipal airport to pay for the lessons and befriending a young pilot who will help her navigate not only a path to flight, but life itself.
At this point, a lesser story would devolve into a messy familial affair, but instead, the novel evolves into one of empowerment and inspiration. Charlie learns to trust her family, her friends and mostly, herself, in embracing new opportunities and challenges: “Skiing and flying, I’ve discovered, are similar in so many ways. Mainly, both light me up inside and force me out of my comfort zone, and I love that ... most of the time.”
Being forced out of your comfort zone is a perennial teen concern, and the stakes in this novel are high: Charlie is forced to pursue her passion against the will of the father she loves, while Anastasia struggles with acceptance in the wake of blossoming sexuality.
Others, too, face problems in seeming isolation — yet come to understand at the end that they’re not alone. “I don’t have another friend like you,” Wendell confesses to Charlie. “You’re the only one who doesn’t treat me like a nerd. No one thinks I’m normal, but when I’m around you, I feel normal.”
And even Charlie, who on the outside appears to be in complete control, finds an unexpected friend when she needs it most from Katie Mac, her once nemesis: “Keep reaching deep down, all the way to the core of your dream until you have the strength to pull yourself up. Never, ever give up, she said in her long, sweet, honeyed drawl. ... I think I’ve had Katie Mac wrong all these years.”
Discovering not only who we are, but who we will become is the test we take as teenagers. If we are lucky, we have mentors and parents and friends to guide us to the right answers. In this, “Hardly Easy” gets it exactly right, as Charlie and her father both learn. “Believing in yourself and following your dreams, that’s what’s important,” her father says to Charlie in an admission that feels very much a resolution to childhood, and a beginning toward adulthood.
Throughout the story, Charlie, her family and her friends grow to understand this. “As we glide over the rolling hills and the rainbow of green shapes that break up the terrain, I feel the tension between us trailing out behind us, dissipating like a contrail in the crisp mountain air,” Charlie expounds while flying with her father. “It hits me. Of course he cares about my dreams, more than I ever knew. Maybe he’s just having a hard time letting go.”
Like Charlie’s father, letting go will be difficult for readers of “Hardly Easy,” but that is exactly what they should do. Jochl’s novel is one to be shared widely with the teens and adults you love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.