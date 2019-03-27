TOE RIVER — As a result of the recent sale of Mission Health System to Hospital Corporation of America, the Avery, Mitchell and Yancey Wellness Foundation has received support from the Dogwood Health Trust and has been created to focus on addressing the social determinants of health throughout western North Carolina, specifically in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties.
The foundation's board of directors will be comprised of seven to 11 representatives of Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey counties. We are accepting nominations for new board members. Anyone who would like to make a nomination for an individual who has knowledge of the health needs of this county and would have an interest in serving on the board, can email info@amywellnessfoundation.org.
“AMY Wellness Foundation will be locally based, with representatives of Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties on the board. This will offer us an excellent opportunity to funnel much-needed funds into the already existing organizations that support the wellness of people in our area”, said Dr. Randy Ellis, the foundation's board chair. “We will be able to address social determinants of health, such as economic stability, education, social and community contexts and more of these issues affecting the well-being of all citizens.”
The foundation will partner with local nonprofit organizations to improve the health of citizens in western North Carolina. Local organizations that are committed to addressing the social determinants of health in the area are encouraged to submit grant proposals to the AMY Wellness Foundation.
These grant requests will be reviewed by the foundation's board of directors, and decisions will come directly from the board. Information about submitting grant proposals to the foundation will be provided at a later date. For more information and updates, click to amywellnessfoundation.org.
