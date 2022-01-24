BANNER ELK — Banner Elk native Sam Brown captures the essence of Appalachia through portraiture with his latest photography collection “Portraits of the Modern Appalachian: Photographs from a Homemade Box Camera.” The collection opens at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the King-Shivell Gallery, and will be on display through March.
With a homemade camera he constructed out of reclaimed wood and antique camera parts during the coronavirus lockdown, Brown has taken local history and pop culture representation of Appalachia into his own hands by capturing this series of portraits.
“I just like to give good documentation of the people in Appalachia at this time,” Brown said. “This specific camera was designed to be disarming and make the process of sitting in front of the camera more comfortable, which lends itself to capturing people who are not as inclined to technology and things like that.”
Brown hopes that “Portraits of the Modern Appalachian: Photographs from a Homemade Box Camera” can provide a refreshing representation of Appalachian life and serve as a historical marker for the people in the region.
King-Shivell Gallery, in the Cannon Student Center, is open to the public and has free admission for all students, faculty, and staff as well as members of the community. All are welcome and encouraged to visit the gallery and enjoy Brown’s work through March 2022.
