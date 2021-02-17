LINVILLE – Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital recently erected a new display to honor major donors who contributed to the hospital’s original building campaign.
Recent construction projects have necessitated moving existing donor recognition signage. The new donor wall will provide a lasting tribute to the individuals and organizations that made Cannon Memorial Hospital a reality. Construction of the hospital, which opened in 1999, was funded 100 percent by private donations.
“Construction projects had scattered some donor recognition signage, and we felt that it was important to capture the names of our major contributors in a centralized area,” Cannon Memorial Hospital President and Director of Patient Care Carmen Lacey said. “We are very appreciative of all who have supported, and continue to support, healthcare in Avery County.”
For more information about Cannon Memorial Hospital, click to apprhs.org/cannon.
