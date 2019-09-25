LINVILLE — “Caring for One Another,” a recently published book commissioned by Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, traces the root of what became the largest healthcare provider in the area.
In Avery County, ARHS operates Cannon Memorial Hospital, the Baker Center for Primary Care and Elk River Medical Associates.
The system has a number of other medical offices, including specialty practices and Watauga Medical Center in Boone.
The system has had a storied history in Avery with acquisitions and moves, notably the combining of the old Sloop and Cannon Memorial hospitals, which was then moved to the current Linville facility in 1999.
Changes are still ongoing as the construction project that will expand the behavioral health unit at Cannon Memorial continues and the old hospital property in Banner Elk is planned to be transformed into a mixed use property by the current owner.
The book begins with the story of I.G. Greer, a well-known figure who was a faculty member at Appalachian State when the university was still Appalachian Teacher’s College, and efforts to start the construction of a new hospital in Boone.
The book’s Greensboro-based author, Howard E. Covington Jr., is no stranger to these kind of projects, with more than two dozen books under his belt about North Carolina, some of which have made their way to major academic press.
Covington said he was commissioned by the ARHS Foundation Board to write the book coinciding with the retirement of former ARHS CEO Richard Sparks in 2016.
Covington leaned on minutes from board meetings and other archival material that was available for his research, though some of the hospitals and organizations that later became part of ARHS had only spotty records available.
“Some of them were available, some were not. Those corporations went out of business over 20 years ago,” Covington said. “Fortunately somebody at the time had the good sense to digitize the records. The only problem was that the software used to create the scans and the digital images is no longer available.”
Covington tried to work around gaps in the record by speaking to people who had worked at the old hospitals including administrators, doctors, nurses, volunteers and others who had been associated with the hospitals.
Covington referenced newspapers as well, but there were gaps in those records as well.
“Maybe you’d have a reporter who got real interested in the hospital, and they’d write a bunch of hospital stories, but if they left the paper nobody would pick up the slack,” Covington explained.
Covington also referenced archival material at Lees-McRae College and Appalachian State, as well as the Charles Cannon papers at Wingate University.
The book took about a year and a half to complete, beginning work in 2017 and completing it in 2018.
“It’s not something you do overnight,” Covington said.
Copies of the book, which includes a number of historical photographs, are available for free at Cannon Memorial Hospital and Watauga Medical Center, or by emailing marketing@apprhs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.