Can you imagine a world without guilt, shame, or regret? Sometimes it seems like too much to ask in the world that we live in today. Adam and Eve lived in such a world. They lived in a perfect garden in which God walked among them until sin entered. The serpent entered the scene, and everything shattered. They felt guilt so strong that they hid themselves from God. We have been doing the same ever since.
Most of us feel let down by life. Abuse, depression, disease, the harmful acts of others, or our own poor choices mark our life stories. We are terrified that we aren’t going to be okay. And the truth is, we aren’t. Call it the DNA of Eden. We are marked by the sin the serpent allowed to enter into the world. It flows in our veins. It stains our bodies, our minds, our hearts, and our world.
But the good news is that God knows our brokenness. Just as he searched for Adam and Eve in the garden, he is always searching for us. Adam and Eve couldn’t hide from the Great Almighty and neither can we. Nothing we can do can surprise Him. His plans are not ruined when we mess up or when tragedy strikes. No matter what has happened, or what we have done; we are never too far gone for God to redeem our story. God sent a Savior, Jesus, to pull us back up. Each time we stumble or fall, Jesus is there stretching out his hand to us.
Maybe you have tried to start again, and it didn’t work. Perhaps you are too tired now. I know how hopeless it can feel. It’s never too far gone. Remember Christ thought you are worth dying for. God doesn’t look for perfection in us, He sees that in Christ. All God looks for is the willingness to take His outstretched hand and try again.
“But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love that He had for us, made us alive with the Messiah even though we were dead in trespasses. You are saved by grace!” (Ephesians 2:4-5)
