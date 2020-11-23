RALEIGH — The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Thanksgiving travel
NCDOT is suspending most construction activity along its major highways to keep lanes open for those traveling for Thanksgiving.
The work along interstates, as well as U.S. and key N.C. routes is expected to shut down from the morning of Nov. 24 through the evening of Nov. 30. There are some exceptions where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes. This includes some locations where lanes are under construction or where a bridge is being replaced. Work that does not impact travel lanes can continue for some projects.
Before you hit the road, click to driveNC.gov for the most up-to-date traffic information.
Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign
The annual Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket campaign will be in place next week.
Law enforcement will be stepping up enforcement of speeding, drunk driving and, of course, seat belt laws in all 100 counties. Violators of North Carolina’s seat belt law are fined $179; if a passenger under 15 is not properly restrained there’s a $263 fine.
Great Trails State Plan
NCDOT needs your help during the final stages of the Great Trails State Plan. The initiative will use existing plans and recommendations to identify a network of shared-use paths and trails connecting every county in North Carolina.
The department recently collected more than 11,000 responses to a public survey about the types and locations of trails they would like to see. Now, we need your review and input of the draft network plan. You have until Dec. 4 to provide your input.
