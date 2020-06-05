RALEIGH — State House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is pleased to announce the approval of $500,000 for renovations to the historic pedestrian bridge connecting downtown with the Mayland Community College satellite campus, according to a media release from Rep. Josh Dobson.
The initial funding request was made by Representative Dobson (R-McDowell) and Senator Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell).
The State Board of Transportation approved the General Assembly's request during its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, June 4. Additional funds will be provided by the Town of Spruce Pine, CSX Railroad and private donations.
"This has been much needed in Spruce Pine for a long time and I'm glad to be a part of the solution," Rep. Dobson said.
"The Spruce Pine pedestrian bridge is an iconic structure," NC House Speaker Tim Moore remarked. "This General Assembly recognizes the importance of historic preservation and I am glad my office could support such an important project."
