NEWLAND — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Avery County Center, will host a Private Pesticide Applicator Safety Training on Thursday, Feb. 16. The training is approved for two credit hours and will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
If you are a private applicator and your license expires in 2023, you are required to obtain two credit hours in sub-class “V” - Safety Training. Along with the Safety Training, you will need to obtain two credit hours in subclass “X.”
If you do not complete the required hours of training within the three-year recertification period, you will then be required to pass a written exam in order to maintain your license.
Additionally, the Avery County Center will also be hosting the annual Landscape Contractors’ Continuing Education Workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Registration will begin at 8 a.m and the event will conclude at 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided at noon. There is a registration fee of $30 required on the day of the meeting in the form of cash, check or exact change. No debit or credit cards will be accepted and registration for the event is due by Feb. 14.
Seven hours of CEU’s have been applied for and three hours have been approved in L, N, D and X.
Participants can register for either event by contacting the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center at 828- 733-8270 or online under the Events Section at https://avery.ces.ncsu.edu/. The address for both events is 661 Vale Road, Newland NC.
