LINVILLE — Call it a picture perfect weekend.
Grandfather Mountain’s annual Nature Photography Weekend returns May 31 to June 2. This three-day workshop features presentations from renowned photographers, one-of-a-kind shooting opportunities and a friendly, but competitive (and optional), photo contest.
Online registration begins Monday, April 15.
2019’s featured presenters include Tamron Image Master Mike Moats, Nikon Legend Behind the Lens Tony Sweet, Tamron Pro Ambassador Lisa Langell, MindShift Gear & Think Tank Photographer Vinny Colucci and celebrated commercial photographer J. Scott Graham.
The speakers will discuss a variety of photography-related topics, encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft and beyond.
Presentations take place in the afternoons and evenings, allowing participants to explore Grandfather Mountain and take their own shots during the day, while also participating in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with professional photographers. Opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography will also be offered.
Participants are invited to camp for free at the Woods Walk Picnic Area during the weekend, taking advantage of one of the few opportunities to stay overnight inside the park.
Admission to Nature Photography Weekend is $115 and covers three-day park admission, a Saturday evening meal, entry to all presentations and field sessions, and a flash drive for submitting contest entries. A $95 level includes all of the above, but does not include participation in the photo contest.
Family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.
Online registration begins at 9 a.m. Monday, April 15, at www.grandfather.com. Photographers should act fast, as the event fills quickly.
For more information, click to www.grandfather.com/events/nature-photography-weekend/ or email frank@grandfather.com.
The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call 1-800-468-7325, or click to www.grandfather.com to plan a trip.
