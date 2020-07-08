BURNSVILLE — The Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild honored local veterans by presenting them with a quilt in patriotic colors and machine quilted by the members.
Due to the need for social distancing, the quilt presentations were on July 2 and 3 on the Burnsville Town Square by a small group of the guild members. Guild members will be delivering Hero quilts to the veterans who were not able to pick up on the Square. There were 50 veterans invited to receive quilts made especially for them to honor their service. This was the eighth year that Mountain Piecemakers have presented quilts and they have given almost 400 quilts.
The veterans are nominated by individuals and local veteran groups as well as quilters. If you would like to nominate a veteran, a nomination form is available from the quilt guild members or on the website, mountainpiecemakersquiltguild.org. The guild needs the veterans name, mailing address, phone number and type of service, such as Navy – Korean War. Priority is given to World War II and Korean veterans. The guild awards as many quilts as possible within funding constraints. Any money donated to the Hero Quilt project during the year allows them to honor more veterans the following year.
The Hero Quilt Project is a yearlong work for the guild. Some kits are provided by the guild but many quilters donate their own fabric. We would like to thank sponsors and the local DAV for their continuing support of this project, as well as individuals who have contributed monetarily.
These veterans are heroes who have helped ensure our freedom. We want to thank them for their service to our country.
To make a tax deductible donation to help fund the Hero Quilt Project or to nominate a veteran, the address is Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild – Hero Quilt Project, P.O. Box 1347, Burnsville, NC 28714.
